OCSiAl Opens First European Graphene Nanotube Production Facility To Drive Advanced Textiles And PPE

LEUDELANGE, Luxembourg — October 29, 2024 — OCSiAl, a global creator of graphene nanotube technology, has opened its first European production facility. The facility, located in Serbia will produce TUBALL™ nanotubes and nanotube-based products, marking a significant step forward in integrating nanomaterials into various industries. More than 1,500 companies worldwide, including manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE) and industrial textiles, already use graphene nanotubes in their production lines.

“This facility’s strategic location in Serbia will enhance the supply of cutting-edge nanotube solutions across Europe, Asia, and the US,” said Konstantin Notman, OCSiAl Group CEO. “The facility will produce 60 tonnes of graphene nanotubes per year, with plans to double production by launching a second synthesis unit within the next year.”

The 10,000-square-meter Serbian facility includes a graphene nanotube synthesis unit, dispersion and concentrate production lines, a research hub, and quality control laboratories. Over the past five years, sales of nanotube concentrates have tripled, driven by rising demand. To support this growth, the facility includes a production line with a capacity of up to 200 tonnes of easy-to-apply nanotube concentrates with various polymer carriers for ESD-safe PPE and multifunctional textiles used in the medical, automotive, and construction industries.

At ultralow dosages, nanotubes add electrical conductivity to various fabrics and polymers without compromising flexibility, strength, color, or chemical resistance. This enables valuable features like ESD protection, thermal controls, dust repellency, and touch-screen compatibility, meeting international PPE standards. Nanotube-enhanced textiles are ideal for both technical and traditional applications, offering chemical and hazard protection for workwear. Industrial gloves with standard liners without conductive yarns maintain resistance to microbial attack, abrasion, alkalis, and hydrolysis while also providing enhanced durability, reliability, and a special soft-feel effect. Protective workwear, heated clothing and construction elements, car seats, and hospital bed coverings all benefit from improved performance and offer cost savings for manufacturers.

“TUBALL™ nanotubes are a game-changing material that enhances physical properties across up to 50% of global materials markets. Their unique characteristics and ability to fundamentally change materials, coupled with their potential impact on Net Zero initiatives, make them a critical component in transforming material technologies worldwide,” said Peter Cuneo, OCSiAl’s Chair of the Board of Directors.

To meet growing demand, OCSiAl operates a strong global network of 10 licensed production partners and 25 distributors in more than 50 countries. OCSiAl’s strategic plans are focused on further production expansion across the globe, including the construction of a production facility in Luxembourg as the next step.

Posted: October 30, 2024

Source: OCSiAl Group