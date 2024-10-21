Minna Rouru Appointed Chief People & Communications Officer At Suominen

HELSINKI — October 21, 2024 — Minna Rouru, M.Sc. Social Sciences, has been appointed Chief People & Communications Officer at Suominen. She will be a member of Suominen’s Executive Management Team and report to President and CEO Tommi Björnman. Mrs. Rouru will start in her new role by February 2025 at the latest.

Mrs. Rouru joins Suominen from KONE Corporation, where she has worked as Vice President, People & Communications, Global Functions. She has extensive experience in human resources management and change leadership in Asia, America, and Europe.

“I am delighted to have Minna Rouru joining Suominen. Minna combines strong international HR experience with business and communications acumen. I trust in her ability to continue building the Suominen culture, as well as promoting the competence of our work community. She will also be a valuable addition to our Executive Management Team,” says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

Posted: October 21, 2024

Source: Suominen Corporation