INDA, The Association Of The Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, Announces The Finalists For The 2024 Hygienix Innovation Award™

CARY, N.C. — October 17, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, proudly announces the three finalists competing for the 2024 Hygienix Innovation Award™.

Harper Hygienics, Hello Hazel, and HIRO Technologies will present their groundbreaking absorbent hygiene products at Hygienix™, taking place November 18-21 at The Renaissance Nashville Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee.

Meet the 2024 Hygienix Innovation Award Finalists:

Harper Hygienics S.A.: Cleanic Naturals Hemp – Sanitary Pads (Day & Night), Pantyliners

Cleanic Naturals Hemp by Harper Hygienics S.A. is an innovative femcare line, crafted with sero™ regenerative hemp fibers produced by Bast Fibre Technologies and processed on our unique Hemplace™ technology platform. These sanitary pads and pantyliners are designed for women’s comfort throughout their cycle. Hemp’s antibacterial and hypoallergenic properties make it a natural solution for sensitive skin, ensuring all-day safety and comfort. Plus, sero™ hemp fibers are 100% natural, offering an eco-conscious approach to personal care.

The 2024 winner will be revealed on Thursday, November 21st at 11:00 am.

The 2023 Hygienix Innovation Award went to Sequel Spiral™ Tampon, which features a unique spiral design engineered for enhanced fluid absorption and leak prevention. This breakthrough product received FDA clearance as a medical device and is available online and in a growing number of retail outlets.

Hygienix 2024 Conference Highlights:

Three workshops on Monday (Absorption Systems including recent innovations for Adult Incontinence, Menstrual Care, and Baby and Infant Care Markets)

Tabletop exhibit displays

Networking receptions

Two “Lunch Arounds” featuring boutique and small brand owners

Engaging lightning talks from tabletop exhibitors

Premium content on key industry topics, including market data and trends, circularity, sustainability innovations, FemTech, treatment advancements, mobile applications for absorbent hygiene products, and bio-based SAP innovations

For more information or to secure sponsorship opportunities, visit hygienix.org.

Posted: October 17, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry