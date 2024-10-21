Gear Wash’s Bold Acquisition Reshapes Personal Protection Equipment PPE Maintenance

MEDINA, Ohio — October 21, 2024 — Gear Wash, the nation’s largest fully verified Independent Service Provider (ISP) of PPE care and maintenance, is excited to announce its expansion into Texas with the acquisition of two new locations in San Antonio and Dallas. This move reinforces Gear Wash’s dedication to delivering unparalleled support to fire departments and first responders across the United States, particularly in states where NFPA 1851 compliance is not just a standard but a legal requirement.

The new facilities, acquired from Gear Cleaning Solutions, are set to begin operations Oct. 21, 2024, and will adhere to the rigorous NFPA 1851 standards, ensuring the highest level of compliance. With Texas being one of only two states (including California) where NFPA 1851 compliance is mandated by law, this expansion marks a significant milestone for Gear Wash, allowing the company to meet the critical needs of first responders in one of the nation’s largest states.

“We are thrilled to establish our first locations in Texas,” says Taylor Burke Gilman, President of Gear Wash. “This expansion is a game-changer for our company and the communities we serve. Our advanced methods, equipment and technologies will give first responders in Texas the utmost confidence in their protective gear. We’re here to ensure their safety, and now we can do so with even greater impact.”

Gear Cleaning Solutions has built a stellar reputation for its NFPA 1851-compliant services, strong relationships with manufacturers, and comprehensive administrative and quality assurance support. These attributes align perfectly with Gear Wash’s mission, making the acquisition a strategic fit that enhances the company’s ability to deliver top-tier PPE care nationwide.

“As a firefighter-owned business, we’ve always treated our customers like family, knowing just how important this work is,” says Rick Johnson, previous owner of Gear Cleaning Solutions. “It’s hard to step away from something we’ve worked so hard on, but we believe it’s the right choice for us and for the future of Gear Cleaning Solutions. We’re confident Gear Wash shares our values and will help us continue to grow while keeping firefighter safety at the forefront.”

With the addition of these Texas facilities, Gear Wash now operates 12 brick-and-mortar locations and one mobile unit across the country. This expansion further solidifies the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive PPE solutions—from inspection and cleaning to repair and alteration—managed by trained and certified professionals who understand the critical importance of protective gear in fire services and other high-risk environments.

Gear Wash also offers temporary gear rentals, ensuring that first responders are never without the protection they need. This seamless, efficient process makes it easier than ever for departments to maintain compliance, extend the life of their gear and, most importantly, keep their personnel safe.

Visit gearwash.com to find a location.

Posted: October 21, 2024

Source: Gear Wash