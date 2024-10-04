Fenner Precision Polymers Launches New Strategy Focused On Global Product Families

MANHEIM, PA — October 3, 2024 — Fenner Precision Polymers, a Michelin Group Company and supplier of reinforced polymer technology, today announces the formal launch of a new strategic realignment of the company structure. Fenner Precision Polymers’ transformation is designed to benefit customers by enhancing their overall experience. Built on a new global product family approach, the realignment aims to simplify interactions, reduce complexity, and build trust across different products and regions. The global family of brands are now organized under one of three product families: Industrial Motion, High-Tech Coated Fabrics, and Air & Fluid Handling.

Fenner Precision Polymers is a recognized industry leader delivering custom engineered solutions that are backed by more than 100 years of manufacturing, technical and commercial expertise. Over that time, it cultivated a devoted customer base, many with highly specialized markets and applications, including aerospace, aggregates, data centers, distribution and fulfillment, and food and beverage processing, among others.

Vincent Peter, the managing director of the Fenner Precision Polymers business line notes, “In our determination for growth, we’ve had numerous acquisitions and divestitures over the years, resulting in multiple brands that sometimes fragment us and introduce confusion for customers and prospects. A more unified product alignment will reduce that confusion and instill trust.”

TRANSFORMATION OBJECTIVES

In undertaking the large-scale transformation in company structure, Fenner Precision Polymers seeks to achieve three key objectives:

Greater prioritization and simplification of its work Keeping the customer at the center of everything it does Think globally and act locally for business excellence

Ultimately it is about focusing efforts to create a cross-functional organization set up for success. Beyond streamlining processes to align priorities the transformation will further grow the company’s expertise in specific product categories. It helps maintain constant engagement with customers for gathering feedback, as well as leveraging best practices globally to help team members grow and succeed in local markets.

SIGNS OF TRANSFORMATION

Fenner Precision Polymers’ commitment to this global product family approach is best seen through the unveiling of its newly redesigned website. By providing a seamless user experience and intuitive navigation, the website serves as a powerful tool for engaging customers and driving business growth. It logically showcases a full spectrum of solutions via a single website versus disjointed geographic offerings scattered among multiple, uniquely branded sites.

In providing one seamless user experience and intuitive navigation, the website simplifies internal operations and serves as a powerful tool for engaging customers and driving business growth. It also delivers a more convenient user experience where visitors can quickly locate installation guides, product specs, and other resources.

“We believe that our new global product family will lead to greater understanding and engagement with the brand,” added Peter. “This realignment clarifies who we are and what we offer in the eyes of our customers, making it easier for them to work with us. At the same time, we do so in a way that retains brand equity in the products they have come to trust and rely upon.”

For customers and stakeholders, this realignment signifies a strengthened commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet evolving market demands. It ensures they receive consistent, high-quality products and services backed by Michelin’s legacy of excellence and sustainability.

For more information about Fenner’s transformation and to stay updated on the latest developments, please visit www.fenner.com.

Posted: October 4, 2024

Source: Fenner Precision Polymers — a Michelin Group Company