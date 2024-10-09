America’s PPE Industry Mobilizes To Aid States And Communities In The Wake Of Natural Disasters 

WASHINGTON D.C. — October 8, 2024 — In response to the recent and pending natural disasters devastating communities across the American South and Southeast, the American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) is mobilizing its network of domestic PPE manufacturers to offer vital support to those in need.

As rapid response occurs and recovery efforts begin, AMMA stands ready to assist state and local governments, healthcare systems, and first responders in identifying a steady supply of personal protective equipment (PPE). Leaders of organizations and communities in need can contact Eric Axel, Executive Director of AMMA, at director@medicalmanufacturers.org.

“The tragic weather events have left and will leave thousands needing assistance. AMMA is stepping up to ensure that essential workers, first responders, and residents have the necessary protective gear. We are in awe of their courage and bravery in serving their communities in the face of these disasters. We’ll do everything we can to help,” said Eric Axel, Executive Director of AMMA.

AMMA’s response includes making essential connections to help affected area leaders access PPE, such as masks, gloves, and other necessary protective materials. This initiative echoes AMMA’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities, especially during crises, while continuing to advance its mission of sustaining domestic PPE production.

Axel added, “We urge states, counties, and hospital systems to contact us for assistance, and we’ll work quickly with our partners to access the necessary equipment to protect workers and residents alike.”

AMMA’s member companies have inventory made in the United States. They are well-positioned to meet the growing demands across the disaster-impacted states, including Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and the Carolinas. By leveraging flexible, local, and domestic manufacturing capabilities, AMMA ensures that PPE can be available rapidly and effectively, helping mitigate further risks as recovery and rebuilding efforts unfold.

Axel concluded, “Our member companies are committed to providing rapid support in the aftermath of these disasters, and we encourage other sectors of the U.S. manufacturing industry to join us in these efforts.”

Posted: October 9, 2024

Source American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA)