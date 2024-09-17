Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturer Shalag U.S. To Open New Facility In Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — September 12, 2024 — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Shalag U.S. Inc., a manufacturer of nonwoven fabric for use in manufactured products, will invest $16.6 million to open a new nonwoven manufacturing and production facility in Mecklenburg County. The investment will create 52 new jobs.

“I am gratified to see another international company select Virginia for a new U.S. facility, reinforcing the strategic advantages a Virginia location offers,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The creation of 52 new jobs will help this region continue its economic comeback while also demonstrating the resurgence of manufacturing that is happening across Virginia.”

“We are proud to welcome Shalag US Inc., to Virginia’s corporate roster and serve as a launch point to reach its U.S. customer base,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia offers the right location, infrastructure, and skilled workforce to attract companies like Shalag, and we thank them for choosing the Commonwealth.”

“Shalag US Inc., and ownership are looking forward to adding a nonwovens line in South Hill, Virginia,” said CEO and general manager of Shalag US Rodney Clayton. “When our new line is complete and running at anticipated levels, it will increase our overall production capacity in the U.S. by 25 percent. Some factors in the purchase of the South Hill location are the strategic location, the company’s objective to reach more customers, and the ability to diversify its portfolio.”

“As Mayor, I am thrilled to welcome Shalag Industries to South Hill and truly thank them for their investment in our community,” said Mayor of South Hill Dean Marion. “Announcements like this are true demonstrations of the hard work and partnership of our Town Business Development office, Mecklenburg County’s Economic Development office, Virginia Growth Alliance, and Virginia Economic Development Partnership. We look forward to making Shalag Industries feel right at home here in South Hill.”

“The Board of Supervisors is excited that Shalag Industries has chosen Mecklenburg County as their new location,” said chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors James Jennings. “It is wonderful to have a variety of occupational opportunities coming to the area and it is always exciting when an empty building is filled with new jobs for our citizens.”

“Virginia’s Growth Alliance is grateful to see a repurposing of this building into a state-of-the-art facility that will not only breathe new life into the structure but also create numerous job opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the region,” said executive director of Virginia’s Growth Alliance David Denny. “Shalag Industries is a globally recognized leader in the production of nonwoven materials used across various industries — including household, medical, personal care, construction, and automotive sectors — their expansion into this region underscores their commitment to innovation and community development. We look forward to welcoming them as part of this vibrant community and region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shalag US Inc.’s investment in Mecklenburg County,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “This is a true testament to the hard work being done to grow business in the area. Adding 52 new jobs is an incredible boost for the economy and its citizens. I’m proud to stand behind this project and can’t wait to see the positive changes it will bring to our community.”

“As the Delegate who represents Mecklenburg County in the Virginia House of Delegates, I am thrilled to welcome Shalag US Inc. to Mecklenburg County,” said Delegate Tommy Wright. “This $16.6 million investment not only strengthens our local economy, but also creates 52 new jobs, providing new opportunities for our community. The decision by Shalag US to establish their new manufacturing and production facility here is a testament to the skilled workforce and business-friendly environment we offer in Southside Virginia. I thank Governor Youngkin and all those involved for their efforts in bringing this significant investment to our region.”

Founded in Israel in 1983, Shalag performs through-air bonding and carded thermobonding, which involve the application of heated air to the surface of nonwoven fabric, and a variety of other technologies to create products that have unique properties tailored for each specific application. The company first expanded to the United States in 2010 and manufactures a wide range of nonwoven fabric for use in products including diapers, feminine hygiene, air filtration and cleaning wipes.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Mecklenburg County and Virginia’s Growth Alliance to secure the project for Virginia Governor Youngkin approved a $117,460 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Mecklenburg County with this project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Posted: September 17, 2024

Source: Office of the Governor of Virginia