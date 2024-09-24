National Battery Technology Convention Offers CT Manufacturer Opportunity To Showcase Life-Saving Products

WATERTOWN, CT — September 23, 2024 — Every October, the International Trade Administration, the U.S. government and manufacturing industry leaders join forces to celebrate National Manufacturing Month and the importance of American manufacturing innovation to our modern society. One Connecticut manufacturer of a patented fire-suppressant product line designed to extinguish lethal battery fires will illuminate the largest industry event in North America. Specifically, Packaging and Crating Technologies (PACT®) in Watertown, Conn. will present its newest solution against lithium-ion battery fires – the TR Envelope™ – at The Battery Show in Detroit, Michigan from October 7-10, 2024. The annual convention is the only gathering geared to both battery and EV tech businesses.

“We are honored to be invited to this highly-advanced, high-tech forum to showcase our critical, life-saving solutions for lithium battery fires – a problem that continues to increase exponentially every day as more electronic-powered devices enter the marketplace,” said Rodger Mort, President of PACT, LLC. “We are uniquely positioned to discuss and display how to safely ship and recycle these dangerous batteries that are used to power e-bikes, scooters and hand-held electronics, while unveiling our latest safety solutions.”

Mort notes that besides hand-held devices, like cell phones, laptop computers, tablets, Bluetooth headsets and headphones, computer accessories, digital cameras, e-readers, game controllers, smartwatches, baby monitors and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors, the most hazardous items containing lithium batteries today are electric bikes, scooters, hoverboards, unicycles and electric cars, especially when left charging unattended.

“What makes these volatile batteries so dangerous is a process called thermal runaway in which the lithium-ion battery cell enters an uncontrollable, self-heating state caused by high temperatures, shaking or puncturing,” adds Mort. “Thermal runaway can result in the ejection of toxic gas, shrapnel and particulates, as well as smoke and fire, which can cause death to humans and destruction to the environment.”

Mort explains that the 19,000+ engineers, business leaders, and innovative thinkers across the automotive, medical and aerospace industries attending The National Battery Show will learn about the company’s extensive line of products, including:

PACT Thermo Shield™ , a thin, lightweight, paper packaging material consisting of moisture-enhancing ink that controls thermal runaway (TR) by creating a vapor cloud when a lithium battery cell begins to burn and emit gas. The Thermo Shield wrap immediately cools the internal environment of the package below 780ºC, while limiting oxygen around the package to prevent the battery temperature from hitting 820°C, at which point, lethal and explosive chlorine carbides and acids can form.

, a thin, lightweight, paper packaging material consisting of moisture-enhancing ink that controls thermal runaway (TR) by creating a vapor cloud when a lithium battery cell begins to burn and emit gas. The Thermo Shield wrap immediately cools the internal environment of the package below 780ºC, while limiting oxygen around the package to prevent the battery temperature from hitting 820°C, at which point, lethal and explosive chlorine carbides and acids can form. TR Sleeve™ , a crucial safety solution for E-mobility equipment, like EVs, E-buses, E-bikes, E-scooters, and other modern devices in which a layer of Thermo Shield is wrapped around each battery cell to mitigate TR between them, thus serving as a heat and flame barrier. TR Sleeve stands at the forefront of safety, sustainability, and efficiency in battery technology and produces a greener and more cost-effective future for the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries.

, a crucial safety solution for E-mobility equipment, like EVs, E-buses, E-bikes, E-scooters, and other modern devices in which a layer of Thermo Shield is wrapped around each battery cell to mitigate TR between them, thus serving as a heat and flame barrier. TR Sleeve stands at the forefront of safety, sustainability, and efficiency in battery technology and produces a greener and more cost-effective future for the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries. TR Envelope™, is the newest, customizable format of Thermo Shield, which safely transports and stores recyclable smaller devices such as cell phones, pagers, smartwatches and A-D batteries.

Mort also notes that the company’s newest product in development – the PACT Lion-X ™ Fire Extinguisher, is still undergoing testing requirements but is targeted to be available by end of the year. The pre-mixed, water-based solution quenches lithium-ion fires upwards of 1,600 F degrees within 30 seconds, while eliminating the release of toxic gases into the environment and is the first of its kind on a global scale.

In honor of National Manufacturing Month, PACT will be hosting a Public Open House on Thursday, October 3, 2024 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at its company headquarters, located at 1100 Buckingham Street in Watertown, CT, to get a sneak peek on how its innovative products are made.

“We’re so excited to introduce our latest inventions that reduce lithium battery fires on both the national stage, as well as locally in our own state,” concludes Mort. “If we can save even one life, while preventing property damage and personal injury, we’ve done our job”

For more information about PACT® visit: https://www.pactthermoshield.com/

Posted: September 24, 2024

Source: PACT®, LLC