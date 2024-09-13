Freudenberg Apparel Launches Film Bonding Series: A New Dimension In Sew-Free Garments

WEINHEIM, Germany — September 12, 2024 — Freudenberg Performance Materials Apparel (Freudenberg Apparel) is pleased to introduce the innovative Film Bonding series. This new line of solutions is expertly designed for advanced sew-free bonding applications, enhancing the manufacturing process with modern efficiency and precision. In conjunction with this launch, Freudenberg Apparel is expanding its Net Bonding and Dot Bonding series, further broadening its range of seamless adhesive solutions to cater to the specific demands of the Stretch Active, Intimate, and Athleisure wear segments.

Introducing the Film Bonding series and the expanded Net Bonding series

Freudenberg Apparel’s Film Bonding series features a film structure with a high-quality adhesive, delivering robust shear bond and recovery. This enables garments to conform to the body’s shape while retaining their shape and integrity after stretching, significantly improving durability and wearer comfort. By eliminating bulky seams, the Film Bonding series also provides a clean, smooth finish to fabric surfaces.

Available in tape form, Freudenberg Apparel’s Film Bonding solutions accommodate a wide range of weight requirements from 90 to 220 g/m², including thin options under 80µm. The series offers an array of TPE and TPU variants with varying softness levels from medium to very soft, reducing reliance on traditional stitching and making them ideal for various applications, including stitch-free seam bonding on briefs, bras, vests, and leggings.

Complementing the Film Bonding series, Freudenberg has introduced an innovative oval net structure to its TPE polymer adhesive Net Bonding series. This new structure, in addition to the existing Diamond and Hexagon patterns, offers a diverse selection of net structures suitable for a wide array of applications. The expanded weight range of 50-240 g/m² for the Net Bonding solutions provides versatility for creating breathable, elastic, and well-controlled garments in leggings, sports bras, and intimate apparel.

Freudenberg: Pioneering innovation in bonding technology

Freudenberg Apparel’s commitment to innovation is driving the evolution of traditional bonding methods. By harnessing the power of the TPE polymer in its bonding solutions, the company has achieved an optimal blend of softness and elasticity. These advanced TPE polymer bonding solutions are designed to operate at lower melting temperatures, ensuring strong bond strength without compromising fabric integrity.

For further insights into the features and benefits of the Film Bonding series, Net Bonding series, and Dot Bonding solutions, visit our website at FREUDENBERG ACTIVERANGE-Film Bonding Solutions (freudenberg-pm.com).

Posted: September 13, 2024

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials Apparel (Freudenberg Apparel)