TWE Group Announces Price Adjustments From October 1st, 2024

EMSDETTEN, Germany — August 23, 2024 — Due to the current economic situation, TWE Group is forced to make a price adjustment to its products. This decision is the result of several challenges that affect production costs. These include increased costs for raw materials, personnel, logistics and compliance with legal regulations.

From October 1st, 2024, prices will be adjusted by 4% to 6%, depending on product categories.

“We are aware that price increases are never welcome,” says Ralf Berens, Chief Commercial Officer. “This decision was taken after careful consideration and planning and is necessary. It ensures our customers and partners receive the high quality and service they have come to expect from the TWE Group. In precisely these matters, we value the long-standing trust and understanding of our customers and partners.”

TWE Group thanks its customers for their understanding and continued cooperation. The company remains committed to its goal of providing high quality materials and excellent service.

The TWE Group develops, produces and sells high-quality nonwoven solutions for almost every application.

Posted: August 23, 2024

Source: TWE Group GmbH