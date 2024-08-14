Hygienix™ 2024 Will Highlight Advancements In Sustainability: Conference Program Is Now Live

CARY, NC — August 14, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced the conference program for Hygienix™ 2024, November 18-21, The Renaissance Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN. This year’s theme, “Driving Absorbent Hygiene Product Innovation: Consumer Desires, Market Dynamics & Sustainability Solutions,” will provide insights into the latest industry advancements. The full program is now available on the Hygienix website, https://www.hygienix.org/index.html

Event highlights include:

Pre-conference webinars

“Non-PFAS Hydrophobic Technology for Polypropylene Nonwovens”

“Harnessing AI to Enhance Transparency and Trust in Brand Sustainability”

Workshops (Monday, November 18th)

“Fundamentals of Absorption Systems and Opportunities in Adult Incontinence”

“Innovations in Menstrual Care”

“Baby and Infant Care Market Dynamics”

Networking opportunities

Lunch Arounds with founders of successful hygiene start-ups

Lightning Talks – supercharged elevator pitches

Tabletop Exhibits of leading-edge absorbent hygiene suppliers

Receptions – three extended networking events

Presentation Preview

Absorbent Hygiene Insights, LLC, “Exploring the Performance of Polyaspartic Acid Superabsorbents in Hygiene Products”

China National Household Paper Industry Association (CNHPIA), “Latest Development of Disposable Hygiene Products Industry in China”

Glatfelter Industries (France) SAS, “Capitalizing on Capabilities to Support the Shifting Hygiene Industry”

Gottlieb Binder GmbH & Co. KG, “Synergy of Components – Upstream Advancements Offering Downstream Sustainability Opportunities”

Handas Consulting, “The Intersection of Nonwovens, Sustainability and the Environment: An African Perspective”

INDA, “UN Plastics Treaty Update”

INDA, “Business Not as Usual – The Impact of Reusables on the Absorbent Hygiene Market”

Curt G. Joa, Inc., “Efficient Material Utilization in Hygienic Incontinence Articles”

Joii Ltd., “Using Nonwoven Period Care Products and an AI-backed Mobile Application to Diagnose Heavy Menstrual Bleeding”

Kuraray Europe GmbH, “Connecting Consumer Insights with AHPs: Designing Elastics & Naturality”

The LYCRA Company, “From Farm to Fiber: Developing Elastane with 70% Renewable Content”

MyMicrobiome GmbH, “The Menopausal Skin Microbiome – What Do You Need to Know?”

Price Hanna Consultants LLC, “Shifting Sands in the Global Economy for Absorbent Hygiene Products”

Principle Business Enterprises, “The High Cost of Adult Incontinence”

RPK Consulting, “Shifting to Sustainability: Natural Fibers in Diapers and the Rise of Eco Brands”

Texol S.R.L., “Functional Substrates to Preserve Skin Microbiome”

SK Leaveo, “Comprehensive Sustainability in Hygiene Products: Exploring Biodegradable Alternatives and Circular Economy”

SPARK Solutions For Growth, “There’s an App for That! The New World of Incontinence Tech”

University of Pennsylvania, Division of Urology, “Latest Medical & Surgical Treatment for Incontinence”

ZymoChem, “The Final Frontier: A Bio-Based Source for Super Absorbents”

Hygienix Innovation Award™

A highlight of the event, the Hygienix Innovation Award™ will feature presentations from three finalists on Tuesday, November 19th. The winner, to be announced on Thursday, November 21st, will be recognized for their innovative contributions to absorbent hygiene products. Nominations are open until September 16th, 2024. Last year’s winner, Sequel Spiral™ Tampon, received FDA clearance in August 2023 and is expected to be widely available in 2024.

For more details on the program, registration, sponsorships, and tabletop exhibits, visit the Hygienix website: https://www.hygienix.org/

Posted: August 14, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry