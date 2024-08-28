FiltXPO™ 2025: Call for Conference Presentations

Cary, N.C.— August 27, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, in partnership with AFS, the American Filtration and Separations Society, is excited to announce the call for presentations for the Advances in Filtration Conference at FiltXPO™ 2025, scheduled for April 29-May 1, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. Filtration professionals are invited to showcase their latest research and technological advancements during this highly anticipated two-day event.

Submit Your Abstracts: Abstract submissions are now open and can be submitted through the AFS website.

Conference Highlights:

Key Topics:

Nonwovens and Filtration for Healthy Buildings Nonwovens and Filtration for Data Centers Nonwovens and Filtration for e-Mobility Sustainability and Circularity in Filtration Innovations Meeting Current Challenges of Filtration



Presentation Formats:

The conference will feature both oral presentations and technical posters. The Planning Committee will determine the appropriate format for each submission, with both formats considered equally valuable.

New Addition:

This year, the conference introduces technical posters, offering a platform for subject matter experts and research institutes to present their latest filtration innovations.

How to Participate:

To submit your abstract and for more information, please visit: https://www.afssociety.org/filtxpo-2025.

Deadline:

Abstract submissions are due by October 15, 2024. All submissions will undergo a peer-review process conducted by the Conference Planning Committee.

For any inquiries, please contact Deanna Lovell at dlovell@inda.org or Connie Rhea, connie@afssociety.org.

Posted: August 28, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry