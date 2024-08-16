Doug McBurney Joins MMI Textiles As Global Procurement Executive

BROOKLYN, Ohio — August 16, 2024 — MMI is excited to announce that Doug McBurney has recently joined our team as our new Global Procurement Executive. Doug brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the textile industry, and we are thrilled to have him on board.

His journey began with degrees in Textile Chemistry from Auburn University and Clemson University. Throughout his career at Milliken, Russell Corporation, Fruit of the Loom, Augusta Sportswear Group, and Polartec LLC, he gained invaluable insights into the industry.

He is a driven Supply Chain and Operations Executive and understands the importance of partnerships and what they mean to MMI Textiles. Throughout his long textile career, Doug has served in multiple executive positions such as Plant Manager, Vice President of Operations, and Chief Operating Officer for a variety of textile companies. He has built a reputation for transforming performance through advanced S&OP, ERP utilization, strategic supply agreements, and strong supplier relationships.

Upon joining MMI, Doug stated “MMI represents a unique opportunity for me to collaborate with talented professionals and leverage my extensive textile industry experience. While the domestic textile landscape has evolved, I remain focused on the positive advancements in materials, equipment, processes, and value streams. The future belongs to those who understand and capitalize on these improvements, and I am eager to contribute my expertise to MMI’s ongoing success.”

We are confident that Doug’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in advancing our goals here at MMI.

Posted: August 16, 2024

Source: MMI Textiles