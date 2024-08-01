ASTM International Honors Barry Christopher With Geosynthetics Award

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — August 1, 2024 — ASTM International’s geosynthetics committee (D35) has presented its 2023 L. David Suits Award for exemplary technical, practical or administrative contributions resulting in a significant leap-forward of geosynthetics knowledge, testing equipment or products to self-employed geotechnical engineering consultant Barry Christopher.

Christopher was recognized for his long career in geotechnical engineering, having published over 150 technical papers, alongside contributions to Federal Highway Administration guidelines and manuals. His specialization is in reinforced soil and other ground modification technologies, as well as geosynthetics application and design, testing, and more.

An ASTM International member since 1979 and the first chair of D35 Geosynthetics, Christopher has been previously honored by the committee with the Award of Merit (1989), two Special Service Awards from committees D18 and D35, and several standards development awards.

Since 1994, Christopher has worked as a self-employed consultant, transitioning to that role full time after serving as a principal engineer at STS Consultants and later as vice president at Polyfelt Americas. He earned his bachelor of science in civil engineering from University of North Carolina at Charlotte (1975), his master of science in geotechnical engineering from Northwestern University (1979), and his Ph.D. in the same subject from Purdue University (1993).

Posted: August 1, 2024

Source: ASTM International