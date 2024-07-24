World’s Largest Sailcloth Producer, Dimension-Polyant, Launches New Planet-Friendly X-Pac® Vx21 Ocean Edition Laminate

PUTNAM, CT — July 24, 2024 — Continuing its ongoing effort to transition the production of its globally trusted, durable X-Pac® waterproof laminates for packs and bags to more sustainable materials, Dimension-Polyant is excited to introduce its latest earth-friendly innovation – X-Pac® VX21 Ocean Edition (OE).

The face fabric of new X-Pac® VX21 OE four-layer laminate is constructed with GRS-certified, 100% recycled regen™ Ocean made from discarded fishing nets strengthened by Dimension-Polyant’s patented X-PLY® fiber reinforcement technology made with 100% post-consumer recycled PET. A lightweight taffeta backing, also made with 100% recycled post-consumer PET, provides enhanced stitch holding. As with all X-Pac® materials, VX21 OE is made in Dimension-Polyant’s 100 percent carbon neutral plant.

“X-Pac has earned an industry reputation for long-lasting strength and durability so it’s critically important that every material that goes into the construction of our laminates passes this test – whether it be made from recycled materials or not,” said Taylor North, Head of Technical Fabrics, Dimension-Polyant US. “We have been waiting for just the right 100% recycled material that meets our durability standards and sustainability story to help us develop the next phase of our best-selling VX21 laminate and regen Ocean nylon met our demands.”

New X-Pac® VX21 OE is the first four-layer laminate for packs and bags to launch with regen Ocean nylon, developed by sustainable textile solutions provider, Hyosung TNC. According to an independent 3rd party Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) conducted by Hyosung, the manufacture of regen Ocean reduces CO2 emissions by 73%, fossil resource use by 76%, and water consumption by 98% as compared to conventional nylon.

X-Pac® VX21 OE joins other X-Pac® fabrics carrying Dimension-Polyant’s cleenTEC® seal, which guarantees it is 100% climate neutral by including recycled or bio-based components with the added sustainable measure of having climate offsets directly applied. Working with internationally- respected ClimatePartner, Dimension-Polyant calculates the total environmental impact of each cleenTEC® fabric to offset its carbon footprint.

“We’ve had tremendous interest in the new laminate and the sustainable story that goes along with it,” said, North. We look forward to sharing news about a few forthcoming brand adoptions a bit later this year.”

X-Pac® VX21 OE is currently available in black, and will soon be offered in white, artic grey, and sea green this fall. Dimension-Polyant will be presenting its new VX21 OE along with its broad portfolio of high-performance X-Pac® laminates at Performance Days Munich, October 23-24, 2024.

Posted: July 24, 2024

Source: Dimension-Polyant