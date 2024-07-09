TenCate Protective Fabrics And PBI® Announce European Launch Of Firefighting Outer Shell, PBI® Peak5®

NIJVERDAL, The Netherlands — July 9, 2024 — TenCate Protective Fabrics and PBI® announce the launch of PBI® Peak5®. The new outer shell is a result of a strategic partnership between PBI®, a leading producer of flame-resistant (FR) fiber, and TenCate Protective Fabrics, a leading producer of FR textiles for fire service garments.

PBI® Peak5® outer shell offers firefighters unprecedented levels of durability and thermal protection while being remarkably lightweight. The fabric integrates TenCate Protective Fabrics’ patented Enforce® technology, which blends multiple fibers into high-strength yarn structures, resulting in a fabric that is both exceptionally strong yet lightweight.

“Our goal is to design products that meet the specific needs of end-users, particularly the challenges faced by firefighters,” said Michael Laton, VP of Global Strategy and Innovation at TenCate Protective Fabrics. “PBI® Peak5® stands out because it provides lighter-weight, more durable, thermal protection thanks to an advanced blend of PBI® fibers and Enforce® yarns.”

The lightest outer shell ever engineered by TenCate Protective Fabrics, PBI® Peak5® boasts an extremely high percentage of PBI® fibers for leading levels of thermal stability.

The launch of the new outer shell marks a new era in the TenCate Protective Fabrics – PBI® partnership in European markets.

“PBI® Peak5® was designed specifically for fire brigades seeking an ultra-lightweight outer shell that still offers the unmatched flame-resistance under extreme conditions that PBI is known for,” said Helmut Zepf, Managing Director PPE Division of PBI.

PBI® Peak5® outer shell fabric meets global safety standards, including certifications for EN, ISO, ASNZ, and NFPA. It is available in markets throughout Europe including Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, as well as the UK. To find out more, visit tencatefabrics.com.

Posted: July 9, 2024

Source: TenCate Protective Fabrics