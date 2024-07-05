Jones Family Of Companies Announces New Hires And Fourth-Generation Investment

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — June 24, 2024 —The Jones Family of Companies is delighted to introduce some of its recent hires, including the fourth generation of the Jones family.

William Jones Joins the Family Business

The newest addition to the Jones Family of Companies is William Jones, who joins the team as Business Development Manager. A graduate of Texas Christian University’s Neeley School of Business, he studied Supply Chain Management and has worked in management consulting. Specializing in middle market clients, he developed a deep understanding of what makes small- to mid-size businesses successful.

“As a fourth-generation family member, I am honored to join the lineage of those who have come before me in building and shaping our family business,” said William.

Recently, William earned his MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, where he concentrated on strategy. Through this experience, he refined his ability to navigate complex business challenges. He is excited to return to Jones and contribute to its continued success.

“I am committed to upholding the values and traditions of our family business while also bringing fresh insights and innovative solutions to the table.”

Wells Smith Joins Cades

Cades Engineering & Mechanical Consulting Solutions, one of the Jones Family of Companies, recently welcomed Wells Smith to the team as Regional Sales Manager, based out of Memphis, TN.

Wells is a native of West Tennessee, having grown up in Jackson, TN, and earned a degree in business finance from Birmingham Southern College. As the Regional Sales Manager, he will oversee connecting clients with a wide variety of industrial consulting services, from risk management to production line installation. His clients will range from local Tennessee and Mid-South enterprises to textile manufacturers nationwide.

“I’m excited to join the Jones family, a company that values each employee while also keeping each customer’s needs first and foremost,” said Wells. “My approach brings a passion for building meaningful relationships and helping others succeed. My vision for Cades is to establish the company as the go-to for industrial and manufacturing maintenance needs.”

Wells’ clients will range from local Tennessee and Mid-South enterprises to textile manufacturers nationwide.

Leo Franzinetti Returns to Jones

Additionally, Jones is pleased to welcome Genova, Italy native Leo Franzinetti to the team as Senior Business Analyst. Leo was previously part of the Jones team and left to pursue higher education. He earned a degree in applied mathematics/computer science from Virginia Military Institute and a master’s degree in data analytics from George Mason University and now returns to the Jones team.

“I found a passion for mathematics and how to apply it through the use of programming languages and tools such as Microsoft Excel,” Leo said. “As Senior Business Analyst, part of my regular duties involve working alongside the business staff to support their IT needs and help assess the impact of project changes on business operations.”

In addition, Leo helps develop automated reporting and forecasting tools to enhance communication and data efficiency, as well as staying current with industry standards, trends, and best practices through the industry and other professional networks.

Blake Barrett Joins Jones

Last but certainly not least, Jones is excited to welcome Blake Barrett to the team as a Financial Analyst. Originally from Greenville, IN, Blake began his academic journey at Lincoln Trail College in Illinois, where he earned his associate’s degree. He then transferred to Union University in Jackson, TN, where he completed his bachelor’s degree in accountancy. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in accountancy.

“I am excited to bring my skills and knowledge to the Jones Family of Companies full-time and contribute to the ongoing success of this remarkable organization,” Blake said. “I look forward to leveraging my background in accountancy to help strengthen and support our financial operations.”

A Bright Future Ahead

As Jones continues to modernize and prioritize a solid business foundation for the future, adding younger employees to the team is cause for celebration.

“I’m delighted to have young blood coming aboard,” said Ralph Jones, III, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Their enthusiasm and fresh ideas are important and underscore my dedication to keeping Jones Family of Companies at the top of our industry for generations to come.”

Posted: July 5, 2024

Source: Jones Family of Companies