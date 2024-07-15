INDA, NWI Announce Collaboration Agreement To Foster Continuing Education Of The Nonwovens Industry

CARY/RALEIGH, N.C. — July 15, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and The Nonwovens Institute (NWI), are excited to announce a collaboration agreement to provide continuing education to the nonwovens industry.

This agreement expands upon the ongoing partnership between INDA and NWI, whereby the two organizations have successfully presented training programs, covering the full spectrum of the nonwovens value chain from raw materials to processes to products.

Under terms of the agreement, INDA and NWI will develop and present a full roster of training courses, featuring a combination of classroom learning supported by hands-on activities in NWI’s world-class nonwoven production and testing labs on the Centennial Campus of North Carolina State University. The two organizations will also work together to explore additional educational programming to serve the needs of the nonwovens industry as they evolve over time.

“This collaboration agreement represents a significant next step in the partnership between INDA and NWI, as we build upon our training course offering to ensure it is meeting the needs of the nonwovens industry now and going forward,” said Matt O’Sickey, director of education and technical affairs at INDA. “We are also committed to pursuing new avenues to expand the knowledge base of professionals working in areas related to nonwovens.”

“As we enter into this new phase of our partnership, NWI and INDA are excited to leverage our diverse perspectives and industry contacts to create an unmatched training and education program,” said Tom Daugherty, deputy director at NWI. “This will ensure the nonwovens industry remains competitive and is equipped with the latest skills. With the pace of change in our industry heightened due to the rapid rise of such mega trends as sustainability and machine learning, we believe continuing education in nonwovens is more important than ever — and NWI and INDA are well positioned to serve the needs of our industry in this regard.”

The current roster of INDA/NWI training courses include:

Elementary Nonwovens

Intermediate Nonwovens

Fiber and Filament Extrusion Fundamentals

Meltblown Technology

Nonwoven Bonding Fundamentals

Nonwoven Fabric Property Development and Characterization

Nonwoven Product Development and Innovation

Spunbond Technology

Course registration is open to INDA/NWI members and non-members. The INDA/NWI Short Course Value Pack program enables companies to purchase a block of registrations, which can be used by any combination of employees to register for any combination of training courses, at a discounted rate. Value Packs are available in bundles of 5, 10, 15, and 20 registrations, with discounts ranging from 10 percent to 25 percent, depending on the size of the Value Pack. For more information about the Value Pack program, visit https://thenonwovensinstitute.com/short-course-value-pack/.

For more information about upcoming INDA/NWI training courses, visit https://www.inda.org/training/.

Posted: July 15, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and The Nonwovens Institute (NWI)