Berry And Glatfelter Announce New Brand Name And Identity In Connection With Proposed Merger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — July 24, 2024 — Berry Global Group, Inc. and Glatfelter Corporation announced that the proposed merger of Berry’s Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films (“HHNF”) business with Glatfelter progressed further today with the creation of the Magnera brand (pronounced ‘Mag-nair-uh’), a global leader in the specialty materials industry.

The launch of this new identity marks the next chapter in the transaction journey, emphasizing a commitment to innovation and leadership in the specialty materials industry. Magnera will leverage a broad platform of 46 global manufacturing facilities, offering its customers innovative solutions more quickly from closer locations and minimizing environmental impact.

Curt Begle, President of Berry’s Health Hygiene & Specialties Division, who will lead Magnera as CEO, said, “Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we will develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions will solve end-users’ problems, every day.”

With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and strategic market penetration, Magnera will have the broadest global product offering in high-growth markets for both polymer and fiber-based product applications.

Tarun Manroa, Current EVP & Chief Strategy Officer for Berry, and future Magnera COO, said, “We’re truly excited about how our vibrant new brand builds upon both companies’ history and unifies diverse teams under a single identity with a focus on the future.

“With increasing demand for premium and custom products, we believe we are perfectly placed to offer our customers more choice and flexibility to meet their needs.”

Magnera will continue HHNF and Glatfelter’s unwavering commitment to providing stability to customers, especially during times of change. The merger will create an expanded portfolio of products and solutions to better serve the combined company’s customers at scale. We believe this comprehensive suite of offerings sets Magnera apart in the marketplace and will deliver unparalleled value and support. Customers can continue to expect innovation with existing technologies and products and future developments that will drive their businesses forward.

About Magnera

Magnera will be formed from the spin-off and merger of Berry’s HHNF business with Glatfelter. The combined company will serve thousands of customers worldwide, offering a wide range of products, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, products serving the food and beverage industry, and more.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the originating companies have delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics, and changing end-user needs, they’ve consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. Bringing together these legacy companies, the distinct scale and wide portfolio of products will bring customers more materials and choices. With a combined legacy of resilience, Magnera will build personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Magnera will begin using its name and branding immediately following the closing of the proposed merger.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2024 and is subject to approval by Glatfelter shareholders and completion of the remaining customary closing conditions.

Posted: July 24, 2024

Source: Berry Global Group, Inc. and Glatfelter Corporation