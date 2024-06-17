Nautilus Defense Makes World-Leading Advancement In Electronic Textile Technology

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — June 17, 2024 — Nautilus Defense, a global developer of advanced textile-integrated systems, has demonstrated a critical advancement in the field of electronic textiles. Nautilus announced that it has successfully demonstrated the world’s first direct die attach of chiplets to embroidered conductive yarns at a 180µm pitch, a space between yarns that is as thin as a single hair. This technological milestone is an important step toward the scalable manufacture of leading-edge sensor systems that look and feel like the fabrics people wear every day.

“Textiles are simultaneously one of the most ubiquitous, impactful, and unassuming technologies developed in human history. With support from IARPA and collaborations with private industry and higher education, Nautilus is advancing the state of the art in textile-integrated sensor systems,” said Jim Owens, CEO of Nautilus Defense. “We are proud to be a pioneer in the rapidly evolving advanced textile industry. The technological advancements we are making at Nautilus will strengthen our national security, create new economic opportunities in our region, and accelerate strategic research initiatives across a range of industries.”

Nautilus, through its participation in IARPA’s Smart Electrically Powered and Networked Textile Systems (SMART ePANTS) initiative, is developing novel textile-electronics integration technologies that will enable the development and domestic manufacture of innovative products for national defense, medical, aerospace, and other applications. Nautilus has partnered in the SMART ePANTS program with industry and academic leaders including:

GE Aerospace

TRX Systems

Centeye

Anthro Energy

Arachne Labs

The University of Virginia

The University of Michigan

“Nautilus Defense’s newest technology– developed right here in Rhode Island– is a testament to the state’s longstanding leadership in manufacturing and textiles,” said U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who convened the Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network to guide growth of the state’s textile industry in the twenty-first century. “I applaud the entire Nautilus team for their pioneering work to strengthen our nation’s defense capabilities.”

Nautilus was founded in 2013 and has grown to become a global leader in the development and production of advanced textile-integrated systems. The company is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island which is widely accepted as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution and was one of the pioneering cities of America’s textile industry.

Posted: June 17, 2024

Source: Nautilus Defense