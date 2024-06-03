Gear Up Fast: Fire-Dex Ships Turnout Gear In 5-10 Business Days: FXR And FXM Express Lines Offer Top-Notch Bunker Gear, Lightning Quick.

MEDINA, Ohio — June 3, 2024 — Fire-Dex is excited to announce a game-changing service for fire departments everywhere: The new FXR Express and FXM Express lines offering premium turnout gear shipped in just five-10 business days. FXR and FXM Express provide fire departments with a stock option for two of Fire-Dex’s most popular lines. It means that bunker gear can arrive in under two weeks when needed, ensuring firefighters have fast, reliable access to essential garments.

“It’s all about keeping our emergency responders protected and ready for action,” said Lauren Burke DeVere, President of Fire-Dex. “No matter what your needs or budget, our Express line brings you industry-leading safety, comfort and convenience without the usual wait.”

FXR Express

FXR turnouts are renowned for their superior fit and flexibility. Certified to NFPA 1971, FXR sets a high standard for firefighter protection and is among Fire-Dex’s best-selling turnout options. With FXR Express, firefighters can access the same high-quality, premium gear they expect from FXR turnouts, shipped out in a timetable that fits busy schedules.

Crafted with a TECGEN71 (gold) outer shell, Milliken® CoreCXP™ one-layer thermal liner, and Stedair® 4000 moisture barrier, this jacket and pant offer a perfect balance of safety and performance.

FXM Express

With Fire-Dex’s FXM turnouts, departments don’t have to choose between elite protection and saving money. Constructed with an Armor AP™ (gold) outer shell, Milliken® CoreCXP™ two-layer thermal liner, and GORE® RT7100 moisture barrier, customers can order their set today, confident it will arrive swiftly.

FXM bunker gear combines modern design with exceptional functionality, helping firefighters combat whatever comes their way. FXM turnouts are certified to NFPA 1971.

Don’t Wait

Every second counts when fighting fires. And for departments seeking the right gear, days can make the difference. That’s why Fire-Dex developed the FXR and FXM Express lines to ensure that turnaround times for essential turnouts match customers’ urgency.

Firefighters can trust that they will be equipped and ready at a moment’s notice, enhancing their ability to protect and serve their communities effectively while wearing high-quality, durable protective gear.

Place your Express order today at firedex.com/express.

Posted: June 3, 2024

Source: Fire-Dex