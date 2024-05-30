Nominations Are Open For The 2024 Hygienix Innovation Award™

CARY, N.C. — May 30, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has opened nominations for the Hygienix Innovation Award™. This Award recognizes a new product or technology in the absorbent hygiene, personal, pet, and wound care industries that expands the usage of nonwoven fabrics.

The Award will be presented at Hygienix™ 2024, November 18-21 at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, September 16 via www.inda.org/awards/hygienix-innovation-award.html.

Nominees will be selected from a broad range of new products or technologies that have been commercially available at most two years prior to Hygienix 2024. Eligible categories include, but are not limited to: raw materials, roll goods, converting, packaging, active ingredients, binders, additives, and end-use products.

Three finalists will present their innovations to industry leaders at Hygienix Tuesday, November 19. The winner will be announced Thursday, November 21.

Last year’s Hygienix Innovation Award was presented to Sequel for their Sequel Spiral™ Tampon. The Sequel Spiral™ Tampon features a proprietary spiral design that is engineered to be more fluid mechanically efficient, meaning it is designed to absorb more evenly and not leak before it’s full. In August 2023, the Sequel Spiral Tampon received clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a medical device.

To submit your nomination, visit: www.inda.org/awards/hygienix-innovation-award.html

For questions about the Hygienix Innovation Award, contact Vickie Smead, vsmead@inda.org,

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry