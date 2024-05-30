Cinte Techtextil China 2024: Holding Strong Appeal For Visitors, With Multiple International Exhibitors Confirmed

SHANGHAI — May 29, 2024 — Standing as Asia’s leading technical textiles and nonwovens trade fair, Cinte Techtextil China is favored by domestic and international buyers due its proximity to APAC hotspots and wide-ranging product application areas. With four months until the show opens doors, multiple key exhibitors have already confirmed participation. In conjunction with a positive global outlook, key players are eager to congregate again at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from September 19-21, to showcase innovations and connect with buyers from various sectors.

Steered towards innovation and sustainability, the landscape of technical textiles and nonwovens is constantly evolving, creating opportunities for the industry in Asia and beyond. Recent studies show that the global markets of both sectors are anticipated to witness robust expansion in the years to come, fueled by technological advancement and growing demand in several sectors, such as automotive, construction and healthcare[1],[2]. Coupled with China’s and other Asian countries’ escalated efforts in going green, the outlook for innovative products remains positive. Notably, demand for lightweight carbon fiber in China is booming[3], due to sustainability-aligned applications such as wind turbine blades, reduced emissions from automobiles, and more, with R&D efforts being made globally to improve the fibre’s cost-efficiency and eco-friendliness.

As a hub for innovation exchange, Cinte Techtextil China will bring together upstream and downstream players from China and beyond, facilitating the value chain to redefine its future. Alongside numerous domestic suppliers, the upcoming edition will see a strong line-up of international exhibitors already confirmed. The growing list includes:

Andritz Perfojet SAS (France)

Comerio Ercole SpA (Italy)

Dilo Systems GmbH (Germany)

EMS-GRILTECH (Switzerland)

FMMG Technical Textiles Co Ltd (Italy)

Graf + Cie AG (Switzerland)

Groz-Beckert (Germany)

Picanol NV (Belgium)

Reifenhauser GmbH (Germany)

Trützschler Nonwovens & Man-Made Fibers GmbH (Germany)

The fair will closely align with Messe Frankfurt’s ‘Texpertise Econogy’ – the umbrella for the group’s sustainability activities at its more than 50 textile trade shows worldwide. New energy elements, such as battery and hydrogen, will appear at the Innovation Showcase Area, on top of other interactive fringe events which centre around sustainability.

With environmental protection as one of the top sourcing categories at the previous edition, products with medical, home, protection, and building applications rounded out the top five. By product group, in-demand sourcing categories included nonwovens; technology and accessories; woven fabrics, laid webs, knitted fabrics, braidings; composites; as well as coated textiles and bondtec. The show saw 15,542 visits from 52 countries and regions last year.

Catering to various key players in 2023, the well-known Groz-Beckert East Asia brought their latest innovative needling tools for the nonwovens sector. Speaking at the show, Mr Kabilen Sornum, Vice President Asia Pacific of Marketing & E-Commerce, commented: “While we are focusing on the China market, we have also seen buyers from the Middle East, Europe, Korea, and North Asia. Cinte Techtextil China is a more international fair – we can see that everyone is here, and the quality and innovation of buyers has improved greatly in the past three to four years. E-mobility and sustainability are two very clear trends.”

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

Cinte Techtextil China will be held from 19 – 21 September 2024.

The fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

Posted: May 30, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd