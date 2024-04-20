Picanol At Techtextil Frankfurt: Presenting Weaving Innovation And Sustainability In Technical Textiles

IEPER, Belgium — April 18, 2024 — Technical textiles are one of the pillars in the long-term product strategy of Picanol, the world’s leading manufacturer of weaving machines. Techtextil Frankfurt is the most important international trade fair for technical textiles and represents the world’s central marketing and sourcing platform for users and manufacturers of technical textiles.

From April 23 to April 26, 2024, Picanol will be exhibiting at Techtextil Frankfurt in Hall 12.0, Booth C01. On the one hand, the unique combination of revolutionary product platforms in rapier and airjet weaving technology and the digital platform PicConnect, and on the other hand dedicated solutions for technical fabrics offer our customers the best of all worlds: reliability, performance, and flexibility – in the most sustainable way. During Techtextil Frankfurt, Picanol will present its solutions for various applications, including filter fabrics, agro-textiles, carpet-backing, coating fabrics, para-aramides, and tire cords.

The all-new, revolutionary Ultimax rapier weaving machine

Picanol’s all-new and revolutionary rapier weaving machine, the Ultimax, focuses on three main benefits: ultimate performance and high-quality output, readiness for the sustainability requirements of tomorrow, and the greatest ease of use thanks to a maximum level of digitalization. In addition, the classic Picanol exterior design of the machine has been radically disrupted in order to make it clear from the outside just how revolutionary the Ultimax is on the inside. The Ultimax excels in the fields of performance and quality, it has been designed with sustainability as the baseline, and the high degree of digitization results in a previously unseen ease of use.

OptiMax-i Connect rapier weaving machine

The predecessor of the Ultimax, the OptiMax-i Connect rapier weaving machine remains available for specific applications for weaving technical textiles, up to 540 cm.

OmniPlus-i Connect airjet weaving machine

Picanol recently launched a speed increase on its airjet platform, the OmniPlus-i Connect. This is another example of how Picanol sets the benchmark in the industry. With the brand-new leno system, the o-Leno, smart performance, user-friendliness, and intuitive control are combined optimally. Picanol also offers a dedicated version of this airjet machine for tire cord applications, the OmniPlus-i TC Connect.

Digital innovations in PicConnect

With PicConnect, Picanol is centralizing its digital tools and services in one new fully digital platform. Those visiting Techtextil Frankfurt will be able to discover all the benefits and latest features of PicConnect to leverage the full extent of the possibilities offered by Picanol weaving machines.

Picanol has a strong ambition to further grow together with our technical customers – enhancing their market success. We are looking forward to welcoming all our customers, prospects, and partners at our booth during Techtextil Frankfurt.

