Davlyn Group Appoints Rick Toll As Director Of Operations

SPRING CITY, Pa. — April 15, 2024 — Davlyn Group, a global supplier of technical textiles and composites, has announced that Rick Toll has joined the company as director of Operations, Norfab-Amatex.

Rick was most recently with SSM Industries, where he was director of Business Development. Prior to SSM, he held several plant and operations management roles in the textile industry, producing broad and narrow wovens, knits, and composites with applications spanning safety, fire, military, aerospace, automotive, medical, and marine.

“Rick’s extensive experience in textile operations management and diverse knowledge of textile equipment, combined with his capabilities in continuous improvement, make him the ideal leader for our Norfab-Amatex operations,” said Stephen Tang, vice president and general manager.

“I am excited to have joined Norfab-Amatex,” Toll commented. “Norfab-Amatex provides world-class fabrics and yarns that are used in very demanding applications and can be customized to customers’ specific requirements. I look forward to solidifying the operational foundation and continuing Norfab-Amatex’s history of innovation within thermal protection and personal protective equipment (PPE).”

Rick’s education and training background includes business management, manufacturing engineering, Six Sigma Black Belt, and Dornier and Sulzer Loom Certification.

Posted: April 16, 2024

Source: Davlyn Group