ANDRITZ Production Line For Biodegradable Wipes Starts Up At Teknomelt, Türkiye

GRAZ, Austria — April 23, 2024 — International technology group ANDRITZ has successfully started up a new nonwovens production line supplied to Teknomelt Teknik Mensucat San. ve Tic. A.S. in Kahramanmaras, Türkiye. The new neXline wetlace CCP (carded-carded-pulp) line produces nonwoven roll goods for biodegradable, plastic-free wet wipes.

By combining the benefits of two technologies, spunlace and wetlaid, the line enables the use of bio-based fibers, like viscose and wood pulp, to produce a high-performance and sustainable wipe with the same technical product characteristics and performances as a conventional wipe made of synthetic fibers while protecting the environment. This perfectly supports Teknomelt’s sustainable development goals and opens new growth opportunities for the company.

Salih Ziya Gümüser, General Manager at Teknomelt, says: “With this start-up we have achieved a new milestone in our production. Using ANDRITZ’s Wetlace CCP technology, we produce our new BionaTM fabric brand. Made of viscose and pulp, our Biona fabrics are not only 100% biodegradable but also extra soft and highly absorbent.”

Teknomelt is one of the leading manufacturers of nonwoven meltblown, spunbond, SMS and SMMS fabrics in Türkiye. The company serves a wide range of markets, exporting 45% of its production. With the new ANDRITZ Wetlace CCP line, the company is expanding its range of sustainable nonwovens production for wipes.

This start-up strengthens ANDRITZ’s strong global position in the supply of state-of-the-art production lines for nonwoven roll goods for sustainable wipes.

Posted: April 25, 2024

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP