INDA, The Association Of The Nonwoven Fabrics Industry: Nonwoven Professionals Are Invited To Present At IDEA®25

CARY, NC — March 11, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced a call for abstracts for IDEA®, April 29-May 1, 2025, Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida. IDEA attracts thousands of nonwoven professionals from all functional areas spanning the entire supply chain. The deadline to submit abstracts is Friday, June 7, 2024.

The theme for IDEA25 is “Nonwovens for a Healthier Planet” highlighting nonwoven advancements in sustainability. Abstracts are being accepted via the INDA website: https://www.inda.org/idea25-call-for-presentations/

Product developers, designers, engineers, technical scouts, and marketing professionals accountable for their product’s environmental impact will attend IDEA. Presentations will focus on responsible sourcing, innovations in sustainability, and end-of-life solutions for nonwovens and its related industries.

A few examples of topics for consideration are:

RESPONSIBLE SOURCING

Natural Fibers (Cotton, Hemp, Bamboo, Banana, Wood Pulp, Regenerated Cellulose, Wool, Fur, Chitin, Feathers)

Polymers (Biopolymers, Regenerated and Recycled polymers, Unconventional and Alternatives to Traditional Polymers)

Sustainable Chemistries (finishes, lubricants, adhesives, and additives)

INNOVATIONS IN SUSTAINABILITY

Process Improvements with Sustainability Impact (reduced waste, reduced energy, reduced water consumption)

Product Design Improvements with Sustainability Impact (lightweighting, designs for end-of-life, “good enough” design)

END-OF-LIFE SOLUTIONS

End-of-Life or Next-Life Considerations (compostability, biodegradability, recycling, advanced recycling and circularity)

Presenting is an opportunity for technical professionals to showcase pioneering research, innovative solutions, and expert insights with technology scouts.

Abstracts must be submitted via the INDA website by June 7, 2024: https://www.inda.org/idea25-call-for-presentations/

For questions about the submission process or categories, contact Deanna Lovell, dlovell@inda.org.

Posted: March 11, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry