Technical Absorbents Limited: Innovative Absorbent Solutions To Be Presented In Vietnam

NORTH EAST LINCOLNSHIRE, UK — February 9, 2024 — It’s been a while since super absorbent manufacturer Technical Absorbents exhibited at an industry tradeshow, but the UK company will head to Vietnam as it displays its Super Absorbent Fibre (SAF), Fabrics and Yarns at the Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT).

Organized by Messe Frankfurt, the event – which takes place between 28th February and 1st March in Ho Chi Minh City – is promoted as a one-stop sourcing platform for all textile industry needs. Technical Absorbents has opted for a small booth – #A-L18, Hall A – and will also present a paper at the event conference to educate visitors about the versatility of its unique superabsorbent technologies.

“Vietnam is the third largest textile and apparel exporter, and one of the highest importers of textile machinery in the world,” explains Technical Absorbents Commercial Director Paul Rushton. “As a company it is a region that we have monitored the growth of for some time.

“Vietnam’s textile and garment industry achieved staggering annual growth of 20 – 26% from 2018 – 2022, and high-quality textile materials are increasingly sought-after for production. We feel that now is the time that there could be real development opportunities for our absorbent fibre, fabric, and spun yarn technology.

“We have already established tolling partners in Asia that can process our fibres and convert them into a wide range of absorbent nonwoven fabrics. We also work with industrial knitters who can take our yarns and make extremely flexible absorbent woven materials. Current growth areas for our technology are within wound care, premium incontinence and period products, moisture management and cooling within the apparel sector, dewatering of oils and fuels and geotextiles for waterproofing.

“During the event, I will be providing an overview of our unique technology at the conference and would be keen to talk to anyone who is keen to learn more or potentially trial our absorbent materials in their products.”

Posted: February 9, 2024

Source: Technical Absorbents Limited