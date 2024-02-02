SRTX Announces New Fully Vertical Global Headquarters in Montreal Canada

MONTREAL — February 1, 2024 — SRTX, best known for its first technology, the patent-pending Sheertex® Rip-Resist knit, proudly announces the inauguration of its new global headquarters. The state-of-the-art facility, now fully vertical, marks a significant milestone in SRTX’s unwavering commitment to durability, sustainability, and technological innovation.

Founded in 2017 by Katherine Homuth, SRTX has made it its mission to build textiles with materials designed for longevity and environmental responsibility. The new global headquarters, now spanning an impressive 300,000 square feet—more than double the size of the first 120,000-square-foot facility, marks a pivotal move in SRTX’s commitment to vertical integration. This expansion positions SRTX to oversee the entirety of the production process, including the in-house extrusion of the high performance polymer Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE). This polymer is a key part of what makes Sheertex tights practically unbreakable. SRTX’s goal is to take this polymer and make it available outside its traditional industries of bullet-proof vests, fishing line, and climbing equipment through apparel grade quality and mass market pricing. With SRTX’s new facility you can expect UHMWPE to begin entering all aspects of apparel, enabling stronger, lighter weight, hydrophobic, and traceable garments that will make nylon and teflon a thing of the past. SRTX will not only be using its extruded fibers for Sheertex tights, but will begin introducing new ingredient technologies to the apparel industry like membranes, and fabrics using UHMWPE.

The strategic shift towards end-to-end integration focuses on vertically enabled cost reduction and production of apparel grade UHMWPE, ensuring comprehensive control over product quality and solidifying SRTX’s position as an industry leader in the pursuit of vertical excellence.

SRTX is B-corp certified, aligning the brand’s commitment to technological innovation with the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. A global pioneer, SRTX stands among very few companies worldwide achieving such vertical integration, especially in the domain of UHMWPE. In terms of financial investment, the new facility underscores SRTX’s dedication to creating a world-class production hub and is a major milestone in the company’s journey, having raised over $200M USD in both equity and debt to achieve vertical integration. Coinciding seamlessly with SRTX’s sustainability goals, the new global headquarters incorporates eco-conscious practices in every aspect of the brand’s operations.

Despite achieving success throughout North America, the decision for the headquarters to stay in Montreal was paramount to the brand. Founder Katherine Hamouth emphasized that this choice transcends mere business strategy; it represents a heartfelt commitment to bringing manufacturing back to North America. Katherine shares, “Keeping our global headquarters in Montreal is more than a strategic decision. It is an effort to produce a North American factory that is a beacon for others looking for a roadmap to bring manufacturing back to North America through vertical integration and best in class automation. Montreal’s rich textile history is not only a backdrop for our operations, but it is woven into the very fabric of SRTX’s identity. This city has inspired us, nurtured our growth, and provided a home for our innovative spirit.”

Beyond technological advancements, Katherine asserts that “the expansion of our global headquarters has already generated an additional 100 jobs, with plans to increase employment to nearly 500 in the next few years. This not only contributes to local economic growth but also aligns with our commitment to making a positive impact on a global scale.”

Posted: February 2, 2024

Source: SRTX