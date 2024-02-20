Precision Textiles Unveils “PRESERVING The PLANET” Initiative

FAIRFIELD, NJ. — Feb 20, 2024 — Precision Textiles — a supplier for the bedding, home furnishings, automotive and healthcare industries — is charting a course toward environmental sustainability with its “PRESERVING the PLANET” initiative. Committed to fostering a mindset that conveys “manufacturing with a conscience,” Precision Textiles is at the forefront of a transformative movement within the manufacturing sector. This strategic initiative underscores the company’s dedication to environmental stewardship and providing not only sustainable products but a commitment to contribute significantly to the global effort to safeguard the planet.

Precision Textile’s PRESERVING the PLANET initiative includes an all-encompassing strategy that incorporates key elements into every product produced including: FR solution products that offer the highest quality and performance standards that meet all government regulations; safety for its workers, its customers and the consumer; more natural materials such as cotton, wool and rayon derived from wood pulp; recycled or repurposed materials; certified sustainable materials that follow policies and processes for replanting, replenishment and regrowing; and a reduction in the company’s carbon footprint.

“As stewards of the environment, we are pleased to introduce our Preserving the Planet initiative,” said Scott Tesser, CEO of Precision Textiles. “Sustainability has long been our mantra and it is what drives our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and embracing ecofriendly products and practices. Not only has it become fundamental to everything we do but it has evolved into a movement that is now encapsulated in our ‘Preserving the Planet’ initiative.”

The vision for the PRESERVING the PLANET initiative focuses on improving how Precision Textiles conducts business and is based on three core pillars: improving environmental, social and governance practices (ESG); enhanced business alignment; and verifying positive impact to the planet. This means, producing products that bolster efforts toward the company’s ESG commitments, aligning product innovations with both consumer needs and environmental concerns to assure they meet customer requirements as well as independent and internal tracking to monitor progress toward goals and objectives.

The commitment is evident in the company’s annual use of over 30 million pounds of rayon fiber and thread annually, all sourced from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified wood pulp suppliers through which the company contributes to the replanting of approximately 5 million trees annually. It is also evident through its recent partnership with Unifi Inc., the makers of REPREVE® recycled performance fiber — which is produced using recycled plastic bottles and spun into polyester yarn — that is used in the manufacturing of all its filler cloth products.

In addition, Precision Textiles has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation and has committed to planting a minimum of 10,000 trees in the United States annually to help expand the forest canopy, further reduce its carbon footprint and support its PRESERVING the PLANET initiative. The company also produces and supplies one of the most comprehensive assortments of USDA Bio-Preferred and UL Greenguard GOLD certified FR solution product lines throughout the entire mattress industry.

“Our Preserving the Planet initiative was born out of our vision for a safer, cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future,” said Bob O’Connell, executive vice president marketing and merchandising. “Our customers are being asked to provide retailer’s with more sustainable options because that’s what consumers want. Consumers also value quality products from brands that are doing their part to reduce their carbon footprint and preserve our natural resources. Mattresses made with Precision Textiles components answer the call and contribute to the ideals and values consumers are demanding. We invite everyone to join us on this transformative journey.”

Precision Textiles is working on a powerful video that further punctuates its commitment and illustrates all the tenets of its PRESERVING the PLANET initiative, which will be released soon. “The video is intended to inspire others to contribute as much as possible to the global effort to safeguard our planet,” Tesser added.

Posted February 20, 2024

Source: Precision Textiles