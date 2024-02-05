INDA, The Association Of The Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, Announces Advocacy And Fly-In Summit

CARY, NC — February 5, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, will join the ISSA – The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association to host the 2024 Clean Advocacy Summit, April 10-11, in Washington, D.C. This advocacy and fly-in summit will offer participants the “inside scoop” on the key public policy issues facing their business and industry, including labor and supply chain challenges, cleaning product regulations, promoting healthy workplaces, ending period poverty, and more.

“INDA is delighted to be partnering with ISSA to co-host the annual Clean Advocacy Summit,” stated Wes Fisher, Director of Government Affairs at INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, “As an association representing the manufacturers of many cleaning products, such as wipes, and many other personal care products, we look forwarding to leveraging our partnership with ISSA to make this the most successful cleaning and nonwovens industry fly-in event to date.”

The summit will include networking opportunities and scheduled meetings with members of Congress and their staff to discuss key policies and legislation pertaining to the nonwovens industry. Attendees will have the chance to advocate for their businesses to support innovation, growth, and sustainability within the industry, while also highlighting their contributions to economic development and job creation.

The registration fee for INDA members and non-members is $250. To register for the event, visit https://www.inda.org/2024-issa-clean-advocacy-summit/.

Posted: February 5, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry,