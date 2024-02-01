Exhibit Space For IDEA®25 Is Selling Fast

CARY, NC — February 1, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced that exhibit space reservations for IDEA®25 are rapidly approaching 70% capacity. INDA encourages all potential exhibitors to make their reservations as soon as possible to ensure they receive the best location for their booth. IDEA is being held April 29-May 1, 2025 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

Global suppliers and manufacturers who exhibit at IDEA will connect their technologies and innovations to C-suite leaders, R&D developers, and specifiers. Exhibitors can demonstrate their products to participants from around the world, answer their technical questions, and collaborate on new products.

INDA is responding to customer feedback with reduced expo pass fees for attendees and exhibitors to drive additional networking and business development opportunities. FiltXPO™, the International Filtration Conference & Exhibition, will again be co-located with IDEA bringing additional value to all participants. Registrants can attend both shows whether they are attending the expo or the conference and expo.

Tony Fragnito, INDA President, said, “Our theme for IDEA25 is ‘Nonwovens for a Healthier Planet’ and will culminate our 2024 focus on Sustainability with pillars on Responsible Sourcing, End-of-life Solutions and Innovations in Sustainability. We are excited to see the diversity of companies showcasing their commitment to sustainable concepts. This event is where the future of nonwovens will be on display.”

“Exhibit space for IDEA is being reserved at a brisk pace, with interest from both prior exhibitors as well as companies exhibiting for the first time. This show is where nonwoven companies can cement their status as a solution provider, acquire competitive market intelligence, and grow their business with new market applications,” said Joe Tessari, INDA Associate Director of Sales.

IDEA is the largest North American exhibition dedicated to the next generation of nonwovens and engineered materials. To learn more about exhibiting at IDEA, visit www.ideashow.org.

Posted: February 1, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry,