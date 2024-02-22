Carrington Textiles And The LYCRA Company Partner To Showcase Stretch Military Fabric In Germany

LONDON — February 20, 2024 — Carrington Textiles, a global military fabrics manufacturer, is proud to announce their participation at Enforce Tac 2024, a trade fair catering to members of official security agencies and armed forces. Scheduled to take place from February 26th to 28th, 2024, in Nuremberg, this event serves as an ideal platform for industry leaders to unveil groundbreaking solutions tailored for the defence sector.

Carrington Textiles is set to make a significant impact at the event by showcasing their latest breakthrough – Spartan HT Flex Lite fabric. Engineered with military-grade INVISTA T420 nylon 6.6 staple fibre and featuring a strategic 2% LYCRA® fibre content, Spartan HT Flex Lite represents a paradigm shift in military textile development.

The incorporation of LYCRA® fibre into Spartan HT Flex Lite offers unparalleled benefits to military professionals. This innovative fabric provides exceptional comfort akin to cotton, while simultaneously delivering added mobility thanks to its integrated stretch properties. Spartan HT Flex Lite is engineered to endure the rigours of military environments, making it the ideal choice for those who demand both performance and durability.

Carrington Textiles invites trade editors and industry professionals to visit their booth at Enforce Tac 2024 to experience firsthand the revolutionary Spartan HT Flex Lite fabric. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the fabric’s features, learn about its technical specifications, and discover how it meets the evolving needs of military professionals.

“We are excited to showcase Spartan HT Flex Lite at Enforce Tac 2024,” said Paul Farrellat Carrington Textiles. “This fabric represents our dedication to innovation and commitment to providing the highest quality solutions for the defence sector. We look forward to showcasing Spartan HT Flex Lite and our innovative defence fabric portfolio and demonstrating how it can enhance the performance and comfort of militaryuniforms.”

Virginie Bonnafous from The LYCRA Company, highlights, “For military professionals, the integrity of their attire is crucial. By incorporating LYCRA® fibre, we ensure that military professionals experience unrestricted mobility, enabling them to navigate any situation with confidence.”

Visit Carrington Textiles in hall 7, stand 340 at the Nüremberg Exhibition Centre in Germany to discover the company’s Defence Range or alternative visit carrington.co.uk

Source: Carrington Textiles