DuPont And Point Blank Enterprises Announce Exclusive Partnership For DuPont™ Kevlar® EXO™

WILMINGTON, Del. — January 22, 2024 — DuPont and Point Blank Enterprises (PBE), a global leader in protective solutions for military and law enforcement professionals today announced an exclusive agreement to offer body armor made with Kevlar® EXO™ aramid fiber for North America State and Local Law Enforcement departments.

Kevlar® EXO™ aramid fiber is the most significant aramid fiber innovation in over 50 years and an entirely new technology platform developed to serve endless applications where performance and protection is required in intense and demanding conditions. Kevlar® EXO™ offers body armor an unprecedented combination of lightweight, flexibility and protection from an aramid fiber.

DuPont™ Kevlar® has long been the advanced material behind high-performing body armor that helps protect those who serve. Now, with this new body armor crafted by Point Blank using Kevlar® EXO™, law enforcement officers can experience previously unavailable levels of ballistic protection without compromising on mobility and comfort. With unmatched pliability, Kevlar® EXO™ contours to curves and body lines, helping to provide a more body-inclusive solution while still offering maximum protection. Kevlar® EXO™ technology combined with Point Blank’s body armor design and manufacturing capabilities will answer the demand for lightweight protection without having to sacrifice comfort and mobility.

“We are proud to partner with Point Blank, a leader in law enforcement protection to improve the comfort and mobility for law enforcement personnel by using our combined capabilities to create the most comfortable body armor in the world.” said Steven LaGanke, global business leader, DuPont Life Protection. “This new body armor will meet NIJ standards while providing a flexible and lightweight solution that helps empower law enforcement personnel to operate at peak performance.”

Michael Foreman, Executive Vice President of Point Blank Enterprises said, “the new NIJ certification standard that was released in November 2023 has higher conditioning and protection level requirements that shall result in improved ballistic protection for law enforcement, now with Kevlar® EXO™ we have been able to create a suite of new offerings that meet and exceed these requirements with a solution more comfortable and flexible than any other option on the market. We cannot wait to start protecting law enforcement officers with this new innovation later this year.”

Posted: January 23, 2024

Source: DuPont