Apex Mills Highlights Military Application Fabrics At SHOT Show

INWOOD, NY. — January 15, 2024 — Apex Mills – a premier American specialty textile manufacturer will display its high-performance 3D spacers, mesh/netting, elastics, and solid knit fabrics for application-specific needs of the military, police, and first responders at the SHOT Show Supplier Showcase, booth #51712, Jan. 22-23 in Las Vegas.

Showcased will be representative textiles widely used by military and defense agencies for tactical gear, uniforms, safety apparel, footwear, padding/lining, tents, and concealment applications.

A booth highlight will be Apex Mills’ fully compliant MIL-C- 8061 fabric style TP21 used by the military and defense sector for MOLLE and other systems. The Berry-compliant TP21 fabric style is also available in a fire-resistant version that meets ASTMD-6413 and FAR 25.853 standards and is approved by the U.S. DOD vertical burn test methods.

Visitors to the booth will see technical textiles offering durability, breathability, comfort, and flexibility along with enhanced finishes and treatments that offer fire resistance, moisture management, temperature cooling, antimicrobial/odor reduction, and anti-abrasion properties.

For more information, speak with Apex Mills experts in booth #51712 at the SHOT Week Supplier Showcase, or visit https://www.apexmills.com/

Posted: January 15, 2024

Source: Apex Mills