The World Of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference Calls For Presentations

CARY, NC — December 5, 2023 — INDA’s World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference is accepting abstracts on wipes products, markets, and technologies to be presented in Minneapolis, MN, June 17-20, 2024. The deadline for abstract submissions is January 12, 2024.

Experts in dry and wet nonwoven wipes, sustainability, end-use markets, substrate formation, raw materials and fibers, liquid ingredients, packaging, machinery, and market trends and data are encouraged to submit a brief abstract. The abstracts may be submitted via the WOW website.

Topics for consideration include:

Dry and wet wipes;

Circular economy;

Sustainability / End-of-life implications;

Substrate formation;

Skin care formulations;

Raw materials;

Packaging;

Machinery and equipment;

Market trends and consumer insight;

Regulations; and

E-commerce/Retail channels.

Presenting at WOW is an opportunity to be recognized for your innovation, connect with senior-level leaders, gain potential partners and customers, and change the future of wipes.

For questions, contact Deanna Lovell, Event Coordinator, dlovell@inda.org. For more information about WOW 2024, visit https://www.worldofwipes.org/.

Posted: December 5, 2023

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry