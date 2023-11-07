Trelleborg Launches Dartex® MicroClimate EcoPlus: The Ultimate Combination Of Breathable And Durable Polyurethane Coated Fabric

TRELLEBORG, Sweden — November 7, 2023 — Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics, a global supplier of engineered polymer solutions, proudly introduces Dartex® Microclimate EcoPlus, a groundbreaking polyurethane coated fabric poised to redefine the standards of excellence in the medical device and mattress cover industries. This innovative fabric combines exceptional chemical resistance with unparalleled breathability, setting a new benchmark for performance, comfort, and sustainability.

Polyurethane fabrics have long been recognized for their superior qualities, making them an ideal choice for a wide range of applications. When it comes to mattress covers, polyurethane fabric offers several key advantages. It provides a robust barrier against liquids, dust mites, and allergens, ensuring the longevity and hygiene of the mattress. Moreover, its remarkable breathability enhances user comfort, preventing moisture buildup and maintaining an optimal microclimate for protecting vulnerable skin.

Dartex Microclimate EcoPlus takes these benefits to a whole new level. Its cutting-edge polyurethane coating boasts outstanding chemical resistance, effectively guarding against a wide array of chemicals and cleaning agents commonly used in healthcare settings. This makes it a game changer for medical device manufacturers seeking materials that not only meet stringent safety and hygiene standards but also enhance the user experience.

Richard Haxby, technical director at Trelleborg, expressed his enthusiasm for this revolutionary fabric, stating, “Dartex Microclimate EcoPlus represents a major breakthrough for medical device manufacturers. Its exceptional chemical resistance and breathability make it a game-changing material in our industry. We’re proud to offer a product that not only elevates performance but also aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability.”

Manufactured using 100-percent recycled polyester yarn, which is certified to Global Recycled Standard, Dartex Microclimate EcoPlus not only delivers exceptional performance but also contributes to Trelleborg and its customers’ carbon reduction targets.

Some 61 percent of the finished coated textile by weight is recycled, demonstrating a reduced carbon footprint This environmentally responsible fabric showcases Trelleborg’s commitment to sustainability through its eco-friendly production methods and materials, aligning with the company’s mission to create innovative solutions that minimize environmental impact.

For more information about Dartex Microclimate EcoPlus and Trelleborg’s extensive range of engineered polymer solutions, please visit www.trelleborgECF.com.

Posted: November 7, 2023

Source: Trelleborg AB