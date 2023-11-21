A Cleaner Way Forward™: Clean Solutions Group, Provider Of Nonwoven Filtration Media And Cleaning Products, Acquires HDK Industries

NEW YORK CITY — November 20, 2023 — Clean Solutions Group (CSG), a provider of environmentally responsible nonwoven filtration media and cleaning products, backed by Branford Castle Partners, LP, a New York City- and Florida-based private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of HDK Industries. HDK is a producer of wire back and self-supporting media for air filtration, liquid filtration and specialty medical materials. The HDK Industries brand will be consolidated into the Fibrix Filtration brand managed by the holding company CSG, led by Keith White, CEO, and JR Baccus, president.

“Improving indoor air quality has become a key health and safety initiative in this post-pandemic era,” White said. “The combination of CSG’s and HDK’s proprietary products and technologies creates a truly differentiated product offering for the expansive market of innovative clean solutions using environmentally sustainable practices. We are excited to welcome the talented team at HDK into our organization and look forward to working together as we create A Cleaner Way Forward™.”

“We are enthusiastic to be joining forces with CSG,” commented Scott Keeler, HDK’s general manager. “The combination of these two great companies makes us stronger, more adaptable and better positioned to leverage our resources for sustainable, future growth.”

“We’re proud to support a company dedicated to developing solutions for a cleaner, more sustainable environment,” said Ceon Francis, managing director at Branford Castle Partners. “Under the experienced leadership of Keith White and his team, we are confident CSG will continue growing strategically, both organically and through acquisitions, in this dynamic and expanding market.”

Akerman LLP provided legal advisory services and WhiteHorse Capital provided financing for this transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Posted: November 21, 2023

Source: Branford Castle Partners