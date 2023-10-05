New Autumn/Winter 2023 GORE-TEX Brand Campaign Highlights Continued Commitment To Finding Innovative Solutions And ‘Going Further, Together’

LONDON / ELKTON, MD — October 2, 2023 — W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) has announced that the consumer business of its Fabrics Division has launched a new GORE-TEX Brand campaign for the Autumn/Winter 2023 season.

The AW23 campaign, the first with new global creative agency TCO London, highlights the GORE-TEX brand’s continued commitment to innovation and responsible performance by showcasing the durability of new GORE- TEX products with ePE membrane.

Products featuring the GORE-TEX Brand ePE membrane offer durably waterproof, windproof and breathable performance; are light, thin yet strong; have a reduced carbon impact (per Higg MSI) and are PFC Free*. These products are made for consumers to experience life’s adventures and to help create unforgettable moments while offering the reliable performance expected from the GORE-TEX Brand.

TCO London developed the campaign to champion the human story behind the brand by highlighting people and their stories that celebrate the GORE-TEX Brand promise of ‘Going Further, Together’.

Spearheaded by a 45-second film directed by Arthur Couvat and produced by TCO, the campaign captures the brand’s essence through inspiring, documentary-style visuals that range from bustling London streets to wild Icelandic landscapes. Photography was captured by Pim Rinkes.

The campaign storytelling is shared through the perspective of nine people who have a personal connection to the outdoors. The cast were selected by TCO through its editorial networks, with a focus on capturing the diversity of both the activities and the communities.

“This campaign showcases our story of expanding the boundaries of performance, comfort and sustainability while demonstrating the versatile nature of our products,” said Marc Bock, Global Content Leader for the GORE- TEX Brand. “We’ve highlighted people who use and enjoy GORE-TEX products in recognition of the ever- growing and changing communities who rely on us in the outdoors.”

Simon Baker, TCO London Managing Director, said: “As an owner-managed and fully independent agency with roots in sport, we are proud to partner with a brand who shares our ambition to elevate the role of the outdoors in culture and to build on the GORE-TEX Brand’s position as a leader in sustainable performance. In our first campaign we have applied our publisher-agency model to appeal to both core fans, and a new generation of consumers, who are discovering the outdoors for the first time.”

Kerry Summers, Global Marketing Leader for Gore Consumer Fabrics, added: “Our GORE-TEX brand and products are widely loved and admired, and we are confident that through this campaign and those to come, with TCO’s roots in culture, its global network and its strengths in sustainability and DEI, we’ll build more of these connections. It’s fitting that this first work delivers our brand promise of ‘Going Further, Together,’ because we share the perspective that the outdoors should be comfortably enjoyed by everyone, everywhere, today and in the future.”

* The new ePE membrane and all laminates it’s built into are “PFC-free” and advance the Fabrics Division’s goal of being free of PFCs of Environmental Concern over the lifecycle of our consumer products.

Posted: October 5, 2023

Source: W. L. Gore & Associates