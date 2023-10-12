International Trade Fair For Occupational Safety And Health At Work. STFI At The A+A 2023 In Düsseldorf, Germany

CHEMNITZ, Germany — (October 12, 2023) — Occupational safety and health – A+A in Düsseldorf is the world’s largest and most important event when it comes to safety and health at work. With the leitmotif “Impulses for a better working world”, this year’s focus is set on new ideas, products and solutions that help to make the working world safer, more efficient and healthier.

With many years of experience and competence in the testing and certification of personal protective equipment (PPE), the Saxon Textile Research Institute (STFI) supports an essential component for the market provision of protective clothing. STFI testing and certification body offers a wide range of services in the field of textile PPE. Both for protective clothing against heat and flame according to EN ISO 11612 and for protective clothing for welding and allied processes according to EN ISO 11611, our institute offers all testing procedures completely for your individual needs. The testing and certification body’s portfolio also includes the testing and evaluation of protective textiles against the thermal risks of electric arcs.

From process development to international standardization, the experts contribute to making work in the field of electrical installations safer. For the evaluation of electrostatically dissipative protective clothing, the experts at STFI are just as intensively involved in the research of electrostatic phenomena and the development of suitable test methods derived from this, in addition to testing and certification. Many years ago, the EN 1149-3 was developed at the institute as a harmonised European test standard for textiles with built-in conductive fibre systems, and today the specialists are working on methods for testing and evaluating complete clothing systems.

STFI will have its own stand at the A+A from 24 to 27 October 2023. Hendrik Beier, Head of the Accredited Certification Department (CE 0516) at STFI, and his colleagues, will be on site at our trade fair stand in hall 16, stand E24 providing information on topics relating to protective clothing and product standards. Our experts are pleased to answer your specific questions and give advise on the certification of your personal protective clothing.

Source: Saxon Textile Research Institute / Sächsisches Textilforschungsinstitut e.V. (STFI)