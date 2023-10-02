Freudenberg Medical Celebrates Opening Of Expanded Manufacturing Facility, Creating 100 New Jobs In Galway, Ireland

GALWAY, Ireland — October 2, 2023 — Freudenberg Medical, a global design and manufacturing partner for minimally invasive medical devices, has announced the creation of 100 new jobs, as it marks the official opening of its newly expanded facility in Galway, Ireland.

The company, which is part of the Freudenberg Group, celebrated the official opening of its expanded facility today at an event attended by Dr. Mohsen Sohi, CEO of the Freudenberg Group.

The newly opened facility increases Freudenberg Medical’s existing manufacturing footprint in Galway by 50% while the newly announced jobs will increase staffing levels by 25%, bringing total staff numbers in Galway to 400 within the next 18 months. The new roles include positions in engineering, research and development, manufacturing operations, quality and support services.

The expansion is a strategic move to meet soaring global demand for the company’s critical metal components used in minimally invasive surgery catheters. It also positions Freudenberg Medical to develop increasingly complex products to serve its global customer base.

Commenting on today’s announcement, CEO of Freudenberg Medical, Dr. Mark Ostwald, said the opening of the expanded facility was a significant milestone for the company’s Irish operations.

“Ireland is of strategic significance within our global network. The country is renowned worldwide as a leader in the life sciences sector and stands as an epitome of excellence and innovation for medical devices. With the investment in our newly expanded facility and plans to further increase our team, we look forward to building on our 25-year history as we strengthen our presence in Ireland.”

Freudenberg Medical employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland, operating from a combined 200,000 sq ft manufacturing footprint at facilities in Galway and Co. Leitrim. Together, its Irish operations manufacture more than 16 million complex catheters each year, serving a global customer base.

Freudenberg Medical operates sites in key industry hubs across the US, Europe, Asia and Costa Rica. Its Irish facilities were originally established as joint venture partnerships with the former Cambus Medical and VistaMed operations which have now transitioned into Freudenberg Medical.

Vice President and General Manager of Freudenberg Medical’s Galway facility, Steven Langan, said, “The continued success and accelerated growth of our Galway operations is a testament to the dedication of our talented teams for high-quality, innovative products and excellent customer service. We look forward to deepening our partnerships with customers as we add new capacity, capability, and talent in Galway.”

Recruitment for the newly announced positions at Freudenberg Medical is already underway.

Posted: October 2, 2023

Source: Freudenberg Medical