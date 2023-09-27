NIRI Opens New HQ

The England-based Nonwovens Innovation And Research Institute (NIRI) recently opened Innovation House, a new state-of-the-art head-quarters location that expands its capacity for nonwoven and fiber product development. The new facility, which houses seven new laboratories, is more than double the size of its previous location.

“We’ve invested in more equip-ment, more people, bigger and better-equipped labs, said Chris Fowler, NIRI Group founder. “This move will help enable us to deliver our three-year strategy for growth, with the expansion of our functional chemistry, formulation, and polymer engineering capability; recruitment of 20 additional technical textile sci-entists; acquisition of complimentary operations, and the expansion of our U.S. and E.U. presence.”

September/October 2023