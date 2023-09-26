New Study: AccYouRate’s Smart T-shirt Enhances Cardiac Monitoring Beyond Limits Of Holter Monitors

L’AQUILA, Italy — September 26, 2023 — AccYouRate, a European digital health innovator specializing in wearable technology, has forged a strategic partnership with the renowned University of Bologna, Sant’Orsola Malpighi Hospital and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University. Together they have embarked on a pioneering study to assess the comparative effectiveness of AccYouRate’s smart T-shirt for monitoring of essential physiological indicators versus the traditional Holter monitor and a smartwatch. The study highlighted the seamless integration of bio-vital body signals into everyday activities and normal living conditions, redefining healthcare monitoring paradigms. Holter monitor is standardly used in clinical practice for the evaluation of abnormal cardiac rhythms with potential links to cardiovascular diseases.

Today, AccYouRate is releasing preliminary findings from its latest study, focusing on comparative analysis between its smart T-shirt, Galaxy smartwatch, and the standard Holter monitor. The study was led by Professor Claudio Borghi, chief of the Department of Medicine of the Policlinico S.Orsola-Malpighi-Bologna and past-president of the Italian Society of Hypertension. The study explored the signal quality obtained from AccYouRate’s smart T-shirt and a Holter monitor (General Electric) and smartwatch, on patients undergoing 24 hours monitoring examination to assess their heart rhythm.

The findings of the study demonstrate the potential of AccYouRate’s textile wearable technology in delivering reliable and easily interpretable data for the detection of heart rhythm disorders. Traditional Holter monitors typically offer 24 to 48-hour ECG monitoring, and provide a relatively stable signal due to the standard adhesive electrode attached to the patient body, usually also reinforced using medical tape that keeps the electrode in place and maintains a tight contact with the skin. However, this approach is less comfortable for patients and imposes a limitation on monitoring duration, which usually cannot last beyond a couple of days. In contrast, AccYouRate’s smart T-shirt has been engineered to provide substantially longer monitoring periods, thanks to the incorporation of polymer-based electrode integrated into the fabric and eliminating the need for gel, adhesive or additional tape and ensuring comfort and wearability. Overall, the Smart T-shirt significantly extends the monitoring time and the patient’s compliance. Furthermore,

AccYouRate’s shirt is equipped with additional continuous sensing capabilities such as: heart rate, breathing rate, body temperature and others. Beyond movement and posture detection and analysis, enabling new screening and early diagnosis capabilities as currently adopted in other trials.

