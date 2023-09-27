Lotus Teknik Installs ANDRITZ Metris Platform

Turkey-based Lotus Teknik A.S., has chosen a Metris All-In-One digitalization platform from Austria-based ANDRITZ for its new Wetlace™ CP nonwovens line. The platform combines functionali-ties for production management, simulation and optimization using artificial intelligence methods; condition monitoring using smart sensors; and cyber security.

“We have already gained positive experience with a Metris installation on our spunlace line from ANDRITZ, and so we are confident that the comprehensive Metris All-In-One solution will take the production performance of our new ANDRITZ Wetlace CP line to an even higher level,” said Ceyhun Zincirkiran, co-owner and managing director of Lotus Teknik Tekstil.

