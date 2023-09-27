INDA Implements QAP

The Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA), Cary, N.C., is collaborating with Belgium-based EDANA to implement the nonwoven industry’s first Quality and Audit Program (QAP) in the United States. The program— which grew from the inefficiency of facing multiple audits that assessed similar requirements, but according to different standards— will support manufacturers in the absorbent hygiene products and wet wipes industries, reducing complex-ity for suppliers and converters. After a testing and piloting phase, QAP initially rolled out in Europe over the summer.

“With this partnership, we believe QAP will become the global quality standard in the hygiene industry, thus ensuring that consumer products across the industry are

of the highest quality,” said Tony Fragnito, INDA president.

September/October 2023