Dimension-Polyant Heads To Performance Days Munich With New Sustainable X-Pac® Laminate Innovations

PUTNAM, CT — September 25, 2023 — With more brands demanding traceable, sustainable materials, Dimension-Polyant, sailcloth producer and manufacturer of durable X-Pac® waterproof laminates developed for packs and bags, will introduce its latest eco-friendly fabric offering at Performance Days Munich, October 4-5, Booth Z14, Hall A5 + A6.

Protecting our oceans with new sustainable X-Pac® VX21 laminate

To help fight ocean plastic pollution, Dimension-Polyant and Hyosung, a comprehensive textile solutions provider, have collaborated to introduce a fully sustainable version of Dimension-Polyant’s successful X-Pac® VX21 four-layer laminate now constructed with Hyosung’s new GRS-certified, 100% post-consumer recycled regen Ocean nylon made from discarded fishing nets.

The X-Pac® VX21 four-layer laminate face fabric is constructed with regen Ocean nylon strengthened by Dimension-Polyant’s patented X-PLY® fiber reinforcement technology made with post-consumer recycled PET. A lightweight taffeta backing, also made with 100% recycled post-consumer PET, provides enhanced stitch holding. As with all X-Pac® materials, the VX21 laminate is made in Dimension-Polyant’s 100 percent carbon neutral plant.

The new laminate joins other X-Pac® fabrics carrying Dimension-Polyant’s cleenTEC® seal, which guarantees it is 100% climate neutral by including recycled or bio-based components with the added sustainable measure of having climate offsets directly applied. Working with internationally- respected ClimatePartner, Dimension-Polyant calculates the total environmental impact of each cleenTEC® fabric to offset its carbon footprint.

“We have been waiting for just the right 100% recycled material that meets our durability standards and sustainability story to collaborate with on the next phase of our best-selling VX21 laminate,” said Taylor North, Head of Technical Fabrics, Dimension-Polyant US. “Hyosung’s 100% recycled regen Ocean nylon made with discarded fishing nets matched our demands and we are looking forward to a successful launch at Performance Days.”

“We are proud Dimension-Polyant, a company who shares our passion for the ocean, has chosen our 100 percent recycled regen Ocean nylon its popular X-Pac® VX21 fabric,” said Roman Park, Hyosung Performance Leader – Nylon and Polyester. “I strongly believe that collaboration along the supply chain is how great products are created. Dimension-Polyant will help make our regen Ocean nylon shine and we look forward to seeing new packs and bags made with its new laminate in the future.”

Expanded X-Pac® cleenTEC® guaranteed Innovation

In addition to the X-Pac® VX21 regen Ocean nylon introduction, Dimension-Polyant will present several additional sustainable yet durable pack and bag materials to include its new X-Pac® RX collection of mono-polymer fabrics made with a 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester face fabric and X-PLY® reinforcement. The recycled polyester fiber is made from discarded PET bottles sourced in the USA. A lighter-weight polyester film backing provides a sleek, technical appearance. It is treated with a PFAS free DWR. As with the X-Pac® VX collection, the X-Pac® RX laminates also are cleenTEC® certified.

“With the addition of these new cleenTEC styles, a majority of X-PAC sold will be cleenTEC, with plans to increase in the future,” said North.

Posted: September 25, 2023

Source: Dimension-Polyant