Coming To Cinte Techtextil China 2023: New Device To Op-Timize Quality And Digitize Haptic Analysis Of Textile

LEIPZIG, Germany — September 8, 2023 — emtec Electronic, a manufacturer of specialized measuring and testing equipment, is poised to redefine the landscape of textile haptic evaluation. During the international event, which is expected to draw in tens of thousands of visitors, emtec partners Shanghai Forest and Roachelab will present the redesigned TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer, an innovation that aims to revolutionize haptic testing and virtual sample management.

The recently launched TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer transcends the limits of traditional hand testing methods by swiftly providing objectively measured data on the subjective haptic and thermo-haptic properties for various materials. Out of the various comfort parameters softness, smoothness, flexibility, and deformation/recovery, it calculates precise hand-feel values based on proprietary algorithms that are specifically adapted to the target market. In addition to evaluating standard haptic traits, the enhanced TSA introduces several key advancements, including:

Thermo-haptic measurements, including thermal insulation

Advanced evaluation of springback behavior

High-resolution optical analysis

All measured data are easily accessible, searchable and reproducible through a new digital database, the Virtual Haptic Library. Developed in collaboration with Black Swan Textiles, this online database digitizes and categorizes sample data based on specific haptic and optical traits. It is accessible in real-time from anywhere in the world, allowing authorized personnel to perform quality control with unprecedented efficiency.

Alexander Gruener elaborates on the Virtual Haptic Library’s impact: “With the cloud solution, we aim to give textile professionals an online marketplace to quickly find, compare and replicate textiles with specific haptic qualities. A unified, digital platform ultimately saves significantly on time and resources in this regard.”

The TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer is slated for availability in 2024. For more information, please visit the official website: www.emtec-electronic.de.

Posted: September 8, 2023

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH