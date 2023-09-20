Nonwovens Manufacturer Sandler Repositions Corporate And Employer Brand

SCHWARZENBACH/SAALE, Germany — September 21, 2023 — The comprehensive brand relaunch underlines the course set by the nonwovens maker for a sustainably successful future.

Shaping Sandler – under this motto, Sandler has completely revamped its brand presence in recent months. Now, the refined corporate and employer branding is celebrating its premiere, giving a new look to more than 140 years of expertise in nonwovens production. The color scheme and design elements reflect the goals, values and commitment of the nonwovens manufacturer. A newly formulated purpose positions Sandler as a partner for products that make everyday life more comfortable.

Along with the new brand, the company is also presenting a redesigned website where users can learn about the Sandler Group, career opportunities with the nonwovens manufacturer and Sandler nonwovens and solutions for their specific industries. The coming months will see a continuous refinement of the site, offering a journey into the Sandler product and brand world under the new domain www.sandler-group.com.

Sandler is also implementing the new look for its corporate and employer brand on its social media channels and is looking forward to engaging in conversation with users – about the new brand identity, careers at Sandler, topics that move the industry, and about enthusiasm for products that make life more comfortable – with every single fiber.

Posted: September 20, 2023

Source: Sandler AG