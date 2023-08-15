TenCate Protective Fabrics: Next-Gen Fire Service Outer Shell Fabric Launch at AFAC 2023

BRISBANE, Australia — August 14, 2023 — TenCate Protective Fabrics, a global supplier of protective textile technology, has announced the Asia-Pacific (APAC) launch of its groundbreaking fire service outer shell, PBI® Peak5, at the AFAC emergency response conference in Brisbane on 22 August 2023.

Recognized as a must-see event for the Australian/New Zealand fire and emergency services industry, the 2023 AFAC conference serves as the ideal platform for the flame-resistant textile maker to introduce PBI® Peak5 to key stakeholders, experts, and industry professionals in the APAC region.

The primary highlight of PBI® Peak5 is its lightweight 180gsm (5.3osy) construction which delivers increased levels of comfort and maneuverability for firefighters. Moreover, the integration of patented Enforce® technology enhances its strength, making PBI® Peak5 extremely durable.

TenCate Protective Fabrics representatives will be present at the Brisbane conference to showcase the new outer shell and provide insights into the advanced technology behind its development.

Michael Laton, VP of Global Strategy and Innovation at TenCate Protective Fabrics, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “PBI® Peak5 represents a significant leap in protective fabric technology for the fire service industry. We are thrilled to launch this groundbreaking outer shell in the APAC region, where the demand for high-performance firefighting gear is ever present.”

Engineered to meet the specific needs of emergency response professionals, PBI® Peak5 sets new benchmarks for lightweight comfort, flexibility, and unparalleled durability. Visit TenCate Protective Fabrics during the 2023 AFAC conference in Brisbane to experience PBI® Peak5 fabric in person, or learn more at the company’s website.

Source: TenCate Protective Fabrics