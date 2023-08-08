FRX Announces Appointment Of Patrick Muezers To Its Board Of Directors

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — August 2, 2023 — FRX Innovations, a developer and manufacturer of environmentally sustainable flame-retardant additives, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Muezers to its board of directors.

Muezers has more than 20 years of experience in building and growing specialty chemical companies globally. Most recently, he successfully completed an M&A transaction for Polyscope Polymers B.V. (Polyscope), a European specialty plastics company that he founded and grew through to a successful exit.

During his tenure as managing director of Polyscope, Muezers attracted a top-tier senior leadership team and a world-class Board of Directors with deep market expertise. In a short span, Polyscope became a highly profitable enterprise, servicing the plastics industry with customers around the world. He currently also serves on the Advisory Board of Arion, and previously served for seven years on the board of RAI Automotive Group.

Muezers noted, “I am very excited to join the FRX Innovation board of directors. The dedication of the FRX team to serve and support its global customer base with the introduction of the highly innovative Nofia® product range, complemented by a state-of-the-art asset, gives me great energy to take part in FRX’s growth as it drives the global change towards halogen- and PFAS-free solutions in polymer systems where the market never expected to be possible.”

As a result of his growing commitments as CEO of Platinum Group Metals, contemporaneously with the appointment of Patrick Muezers, Frank Hallam will be transitioning from the FRX board of directors, where he served as director and chair of the company’s audit committee. Hallam noted: “It has been a true pleasure serving as a Director at FRX Innovations. The company has an exciting future ahead and I wish the FRX board and team the best in its growth plans”.

Ross Haghighat, chairman of FRX Innovations, noted: “We are pleased to welcome Patrick to FRX and look forward to benefiting from his decades of experience as a founder, operator, and strategic leader. The momentum created by recently passed legislation is providing the company with several exciting strategic opportunities that Patrick’s experience proves quite relevant to. Haghighat went on to say, “we have been fortunate to have had Mr. Hallam on the FRX board. He made strong contributions to the company, and we wish him well with Platinum Metals Group.”

Marc Lebel, CEO of FRX Innovations, added: “I have known Patrick for some years and am excited that he will join our board. His extensive experience in specialty plastics, coupled with his ability to execute large strategic agreements and M&A transactions, is very relevant to FRX, and he’s joining us at exactly the right time. I would also like to thank Mr. Hallam for his excellent contributions and wish him the best.”

FRX is in commercial production at its fully permitted facility in Antwerp, Belgium, where it currently supplies Nofia Flame Retardant Polymers to a growing number of multinational OEMs around the world.

Posted August 8, 2023

Source: FRX